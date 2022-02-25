ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

The Mandalorian Comic Adaptation Blasts Off in June - Exclusive

February 25, 2022
February 25, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Marvel will retell the stories of Season 1 in a new series.

Get your beskar armor on and prepare to relive a memorable Star Wars adventure.

Starting this June, Marvel's The Mandalorian will be an eight-issue, episode-by-episode adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal. The series will be written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with several variant covers available for each installment. For fans of The Mandalorian and Star Wars comic-book adaptations, it’s a chance to experience the events and characters of Season 1 in a whole new way. You can check out the main cover for issue #1 by Adi Granov, a stunning image of Mando ready for battle, below.

The Mandalorian stands ready for battle in front of the Razor Crest on the cover of Marvel's The Mandalorian #1.

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about," Barnes tells StarWars.com. "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

"I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away," adds Jeanty. "Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and  in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

This news follows the exciting announcement of the new Star Wars: Obi-Wan series and Krrsantan collection, both coming soon from Marvel.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Marvel’s Star Wars comics, including exclusive previews and much more.

See Marvel's The Mandalorian and more on This Week! In Star Wars!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

star wars comics Marvel The Mandalorian This Week in Star Wars

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved