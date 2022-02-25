The Mandalorian Comic Adaptation Blasts Off in June - Exclusive

Marvel will retell the stories of Season 1 in a new series.

Get your beskar armor on and prepare to relive a memorable Star Wars adventure.

Starting this June, Marvel's The Mandalorian will be an eight-issue, episode-by-episode adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal. The series will be written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with several variant covers available for each installment. For fans of The Mandalorian and Star Wars comic-book adaptations, it’s a chance to experience the events and characters of Season 1 in a whole new way. You can check out the main cover for issue #1 by Adi Granov, a stunning image of Mando ready for battle, below.

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about," Barnes tells StarWars.com. "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

"I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away," adds Jeanty. "Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

This news follows the exciting announcement of the new Star Wars: Obi-Wan series and Krrsantan collection, both coming soon from Marvel.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Marvel's Star Wars comics, including exclusive previews and much more.

