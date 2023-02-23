ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

Mando and Grogu Return to Marvel Comics in New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Adaptation – Exclusive

February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Following the House of Ideas’ bestselling recreation of Season 1, the story continues in a new eight-issue series.

The clan of two will be back at Marvel Comics.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, an eight-issue adaptation of the second season of the hit Disney+ series, is on the way. Like Marvel’s first The Mandalorian series, which concludes next week, every issue will retell the story of one episode. The Mandalorian Season 2 will begin with “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” adapting a memorable episode in which Mando encounters Marshal Cobb Vanth, setting the stage for major events to come.

Mando and Grogu aren’t the only duo coming back, however: The current creative team of writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty are returning for the series. While Jeanty will kick off The Mandalorian Season 2 with art for issue 1, he'll be joined by artist Steven Cummings, fresh off the Star Wars event series Hidden Empire, who will be penciling every other issue.

“Adapting The Mandalorian has been a pure treat!" Barnes tells StarWars.com. "The series embodies all aspects of the Star Wars universe: the myth, the mystery, and spectacle that made me fall in love with it so long ago. It’s an honor to be part of this project!”

“I am thrilled to be able to be part of the world of The Mandalorian and get to draw some of his adventures," adds Cummings. "The Lone Wolf and Cub via the Old West vibe of the show has me excited to pick up my pencil every day and dive in.”

Check out the main and variant covers for The Mandalorian Season 2 #1 below; a release date will be announced at a later time. This is the Way.

Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 cover

Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 variant cover

Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 variant cover

Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 variant cover


See Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and more on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
star wars comics ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved