New Posters Tease the Faces of The Mandalorian

Take a closer look at the mysterious warrior and four other characters from the upcoming Star Wars live-action Disney+ series.

Beneath a blistering sun, a new warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. And he’s not alone.

Today we got a surprise look at five gorgeous character posters from The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars live-action series coming to Disney+ on November 12, ahead of the premiere!

The titular Mandalorian is joined by a determined Greef Carga, a tough-looking Cara Dune, IG-11 ready for battle, and our first real look at the Ugnaught named Kuiil.

Check out the posters below and prepare yourself for the new trailer, debuting later tonight!