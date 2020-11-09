ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian - “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

November 9, 2020
November 9, 2020
Dan Brooks

The Disney+ series continues with a new mission that doesn’t go as planned.

Every week, StarWars.com is tracking our favorite moments from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian with “Bounty Hunting Highlights.” Get your jetpacks and helmets on and join us for the ride!

Stream Now buttonA scene from “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

1. Still hunted.

As the episode begins, Mando and the Child zoom through the Tatooine desert on a speeder bike. But a trip wire sends them careening and crashing, letting them and the audience know that despite their victories, the duo is still the target of bounty hunters across the galaxy.

A scene from “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

2. A friendly card game.

More Peli Motto (played by the hilarious Amy Sedaris) on The Mandalorian is always a good thing, and watching her in a card game against a humanoid ant-alien is all we need.

A scene from “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

3. The chase.

As it turns out, you can’t free a New Republic prisoner and get away with it that easily. Two X-wings chase the Razor Crest through an icy terrain, and it’s Star Wars speed at its best.

A scene from “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

4. Always thinkin’ with your stomach.

The Child likes to eat. We know this. It’s often kind of cute. But when the little being finds an egg, cracks it open, and gobbles up a spider-like creature, you know it ain’t good.

A scene from “Chapter 10: The Passenger”

5. Speaking of which…

Nope, nope, nope. Ice spiders attack Mando, the Child, and their companion in what will go down as one of the most make-you-jump, frightening Star Wars sequences ever. When it comes to Star Wars creatures, we’ll stick to tookas, thank you very much.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

The Mandalorian Disney+ Bounty Hunting Highlights

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved