tooka cat
A small, feline creature found throughout the galaxy, tooka cats are simultaneously adored as fuzzy pets and reviled as feral nuisances on many planets. Properly trained, they can be affectionate as well as effective pest-hunters, which has led to their proliferation across worlds as freighter captains and other spacers use tookas to rid their starship holds of vermin. Tooka cats are so commonplace that they are often represented as stuffed toys or cartoon illustrations that play up their playful and/or predatory nature.
Appearances
Dimensions
Height: 0.56m at ears
Length: 0.94m at tail