The Clone Wars Rewatch: Captain Rex and "The Deserter"

Faced with a fugitive, Rex must confront his own choices.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

37: “The Deserter” (Season Two, Episode 10)

"It is the quest for honor that makes one honorable."

Synopsis:

When General Grievous is shot down over Saleucami, Obi-Wan leads an expedition into the wilderness to find the droid general. Captain Rex is injured during the search, leading to the accidental discovery of Cut Lawquane, a clone deserter.

Analysis:

Born and bred for battle, neither the Kaminoans nor the Republic intended for the clones to have autonomy and the freedom to choose. But in the aftermath of the Battle of Geonosis, Cut Lawquane chose to run. "I was just another expendable clone, waiting for my turn to be slaughtered in a war that made no sense to me," he says.

Disillusioned with the futility of war, living a life that felt devoid of all meaning, and watching his brothers being senselessly killed, Cut chose to be free.

In discovering the deserter, Captain Rex must confront aspects of his own personality, thoughts he's tried to ignore. As Cut puts it, "I'm as close to you as any lifeform can be." If he could, would Rex choose a different life? Is it a thought that crosses every clone's mind at some point?

The clones swear an oath to the Republic, but even that pledge is something that's ingrained at such an early age it can't really be called a choice. They have a duty to uphold as soldiers in arms, but again, it's not something they sign up for so much as it's something they're born into.

Among the ranks, there are hints of unrest. Clones seek out nicknames, face tattoos, unique hair, anything to distinguish themselves from the other faces that look exactly like their own. They're not content to be part of a mindless, identical hive of fighters.

Most of them soldier on. They stop short of asking too many questions about what it means to be individuals, whether or not they deserve the right to choose their own path, to decide against killing and demonstrate compassion instead, or fight for something they love.

Rex routinely demonstrates an unimpeachable allegiance to the Republic, and there's no question of his loyalty. But looking at Cut, his life, his family, Rex must confront his options both as an individual and a soldier. He has to at least consider Cut's decisions, an alternate path that shows what his life could be. And he has to consider his sworn duty. If he followed strict orders, he would turn Cut in for the deserter he admits to being.