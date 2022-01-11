ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”

January 11, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Explore concept art, stills, and more from the second episode of the new series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

We’ve seen Boba Fett as a feared bounty hunter, and more recently making his way on Tatooine as a (sort of) respectable Daimyo. With The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” now streaming on Disney+, we gain an even greater understanding of Boba’s journey between those two worlds. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from this episode!

Character Posters

The Book of Boba Fett Krrsantan Character Poster The Book of Boba Fett Tusken Character Poster The Book of Boba Fett Hutt Twins Character Poster

Stills

Temuera Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Ming-Na Wen is Fennec Shand in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT (L-R): Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT (L-R): (Jennifer Beals), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT (L-R): Twi'lek attendant and (Jennifer Beals) in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETTKrrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett The Twins arrive Boba Fett teaches the Tusken raiders how to rideBoba Fett meets the mayorBoba and the Tusken raiders raid the trainBoba Fett talks to the chiefBoba Fett with the robes the Tusken Raiders gave him

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Doug Chiang and Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Doug Chiang and Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

