The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”

Explore concept art, stills, and more from the second episode of the new series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series.

We’ve seen Boba Fett as a feared bounty hunter, and more recently making his way on Tatooine as a (sort of) respectable Daimyo. With The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” now streaming on Disney+, we gain an even greater understanding of Boba’s journey between those two worlds. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from this episode!

Character Posters

Stills

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Doug Chiang and Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.