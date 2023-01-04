Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Is Here!

Clone Force 99 is back.

The mission continues.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns today, as Season 2 kicks off on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere. Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega — the elite unit called Clone Force 99, or “the Bad Batch” — are back, as they struggle to survive in the aftermath of the Clone War.

When last we saw the Bad Batch, they faced their former squadmate Crosshair, who now serves the Empire, in an epic showdown on Kamino. But the conflict goes on in Season 2, with new enemies and allies alike.

Fall in, and enjoy Season 2.

