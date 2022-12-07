Clone Force 99 Is Back in New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

Plus, take a look at the second season's key art before new episodes premiere beginning January 4, 2023 exclusively on Disney+.

The cavalry -- Omega, Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech -- has arrived!

Today, Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+ released the trailer and key art for Season 2 of the acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with the two-episode season premiere on January 4, 2023, following the continuing adventures of the elite squad first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

When Season 2 debuts, viewers will find that months have passed since the events on Kamino that brought Season 1 to its thrilling conclusion, as the Bad Batch -- also known as Clone Force 99 -- continues to navigate the Empire after the fall of the Republic. The Batch will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.



Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

You can watch the latest trailer below!



Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.



Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4, 2023, with a two-episode premiere.

Here's the full list of air dates and episode titles:

January 4, 2023 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

January 11, 2023 — Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

January 18, 2023 — Episode 204 “Faster”

January 25, 2023 — Episode 205 “Entombed”

February 1, 2023 — Episode 206 “Tribe”

February 8, 2023 — Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

February 15, 2023 — Episode 209 “The Crossing”

February 22, 2023 — Episode 210 “Retrieval”

March 1, 2023 — Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

March 8, 2023 — Episode 212 “The Outpost”

March 15, 2023 — Episode 213 “Pabu”

March 22, 2023 — Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

March 29, 2023 — Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99”

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and brush up on Season 1 now, because Clone Force 99 is on its way.