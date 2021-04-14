ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Books + Comics

Aphra and Sana Starros Cheat Death in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #9 - Exclusive Preview

April 14, 2021
StarWars.com Team

But can they save the day?

The quest for a Nihil Hyperdrive nearly costs Doctor Aphra and her partner-in-crime Sana Starros their lives. But it'll take more than almost being blown up and crushed by a spaceship to slow these two down.

In StarWars.com's latest exclusive first look at Marvel's Doctor Aphra comic, we find the good doctor headed to Midarr to prevent the unveiling of the precious piece of ancient tech and the inevitable bloodbath that would ensue.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #9, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Joshua "SWAY" Swaby, arrives April 21 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Comics Marvel Doctor Aphra Marvel Star Wars

