The Legacy of Admiral Ackbar in Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #2 - Exclusive

The latest installment in the Marvel comic series pays homage to one of the Rebellion’s greatest leaders and introduces his son.

Times have changed. When Admiral Ackbar led freedom fighters for the Rebel Alliance, his homeworld was a major hub for the cause.

In Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #2, by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luke Ross, Leia Organa arrives on Mon Cala with some of the Resistance’s finest heroes -- Rey, Chewbacca, and Rose Tico -- to ask for help from Ackbar’s son, Aftab. But the visitors are met by locals with weapons drawn. Check out StarWars.com’s exclusive preview for the issue, available October 16, below!

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- Allegiance #2

