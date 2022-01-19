The Knights of Ren Strike in Crimson Reign, and More in Marvel’s April 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

The dark-side warriors enter the fray in Qi’ra’s battle against the Empire, and much more.

Few would dare steal from Darth Vader’s castle. But few are like the Knights of Ren.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 finds the deadly Knights of Ren -- years before the group would join forces with a dark-side Ben Solo -- on a mission to retrieve something from inside Darth Vader’s fortress on Mustafar. How their heist connects with Qi’ra’s efforts to destabilize the Empire remain to be seen, but you can check out the cover and the official synopsis of the issue below, as well as other Marvel Star Wars titles coming April 2022, including Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4, Star Wars #23, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #20, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #22, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #22.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

Connecting Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

LANDO AND HONDO ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE ABOARD THE HALCYON!



A priceless jewel has attracted the attention of both LANDO and HONDO.

But who is the mysterious figure who threatens both of their heists?

And years in the future, CRIMSON JACK makes his move to capture the HALCYON...or destroy it!

STAR WARS #23

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 2 OF 3 "The Last Division"



The fate of THE REBEL ALLIANCE FLEET is at stake, as its last remaining divisions face off in battle against the brutal tactics of COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA and her crew on the TARKIN’S WILL.

For Zahra, this fight is personal; her revenge will not be complete until every life lost on THE DEATH STAR is avenged.

Epic space warfare in the true STAR WARS manner!

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA(A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

THE HEIST IS ON!



HAN, CHEWIE and GREEDO have to pull off an impossible heist for JABBA THE HUTT!

But who can Han trust?

SPOILER: Han breaks into his target’s safe, but you won’t believe what’s inside!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY!



DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS confront KHO PHON FARRUS at the heart of an ARCHAEOLOGICAL RUIN!

But they’re all about to learn the horrifying truth behind the SPARK ETERNAL…

...and ONLY ONE will escape unscathed!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #22

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

ALL OUT WAR ON THE STREETS OF CORELLIA!



Besieged by an entire syndicate of killers, T’ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and LOSHA have no choice but to fight their way out through the streets.

But will all of the crew make it out of CORONET CITY alive?

Meanwhile, DENGAR strikes...and the Underworld may never be the same!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #22

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY RAFFAELE IENCO

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

CRIMSON HAVOC!



With all secrets smashed and all traitors revealed, DARTH VADER unleashes his endgame!

But is his target CRIMSON DAWN — or the EMPIRE itself? And where does that leave the heroes and assassins who have fought at his side?

Plus, a shocking reveal that cuts to the very core of the DARK LORD’S dark heart!

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #4 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

SABACC CARD VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

SYNDICATE VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

KNIGHTS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

TRAITOR OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

THE KNIGHTS!

