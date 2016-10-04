ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Takodana Tacos

October 4, 2016
October 4, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

These shrimp tacos are calling to you.

Did you know there was this much green in the whole galaxy? Takodana is a vegetative wonderland, lush with forests, mountains, and lakes. This landscape provides everything you need for a delicious meal at Maz’s castle.

If you need a sanctuary to get away from your troubles on the Outer Rim, take some me-time and chow down on these fresh Takodana Tacos. Made from shrimp caught in Nymeve Lake, the savory spices are offset by mashed avocado and sweet Corellian apples. You wouldn’t think the flavors would work together but sometimes the most unlikely pairings make the best combinations.

Takodana Tacos

You’ll need:

Butter lettuce
½ cup apple, diced small
¼ cup radish, thinly sliced
1 avocado, mashed with salt and pepper

Ingredients:

1 pound raw shrimp, shelled and deveined
2 tablespoons olive oil
1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

In a small bowl stir together the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil and shrimp.
shrimp

Add the seasoning mixture and cook through until the shrimp are no longer pink, 4-5 minutes.

radish

Place the shrimp onto a leaf of butter lettuce. Top with mashed avocado, diced apple, then sliced radish to serve.

tacos

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved