This DIY Darth Maul Bookmark is a Sensational Sith Craft

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by cutting a 2-inch circle from the red paper. (A small roll of tape can be used as a template if needed.)

Step 2: Use the 5/8-inch hole punch or cut a similarly sized circle from the yellow paper. Cut it in half to make Maul’s eyes.

Step 3: Cut five small triangles from the white paper for Darth Maul’s horns.

Step 4: Glue the eyes and horns to the red circle to make his face and set aside to dry.

Step 5: Fold the black piece of paper in half diagonally to make a triangle. Fold the two corners up and to the middle, making a diamond shape.

Step 6: Unfold the diamond shape. Fold just the top half of the triangle down to meet the bottom edge.

Step 7: Fold the two corners up again and tuck them into the fold you just made in the middle, creating a diamond shape with a pocket. Maul’s cloak is complete.

Step 8: Use the red marker to draw in the red edges of Darth Maul’s eyes, and then the black marker for the pupils.

Step 9: Lightly draw Darth Maul’s tattoos with a pencil. (If you would like to make it as accurate as possible, see StarWars.com for even more Maul images.)

Note: Kids doing the craft in an event or group may prefer to create their own markings!

Step 10: Finish Darth Maul’s face with the black marker.

Step 11: Glue Darth Maul into the bookmark with his face under the “hood,” and your corner bookmark is complete!

Slide your new Darth Maul bookmark on the corners of a page to save your place and glower at anyone who might dare remove it without your permission.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Tweet at her at @kelly_knox to show her your own creations!

