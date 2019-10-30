ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

This DIY Darth Maul Bookmark is a Sensational Sith Craft

October 30, 2019
Kelly Knox

Create a bookmark strong with the dark side.

At last we will reveal…where we stopped reading last time. A corner bookmark is a folded piece of paper that slides onto the corner of the page in a book. No more folding the corner to mark your spot when you have one of these bookmarks handy! Fold a piece of paper to look like Darth Maul’s robes, and then add his head and horns for a spooky craft that will resolutely keep your place in your favorite book. 

Darth Maul The Phantom Menace

This simple how-to is great for parents to do with their Padawan readers! Simply cut pieces of black, red, yellow, and white paper ahead of time and unleash the kids’ creativity as you teach them to fold and draw their own surly Sith bookmark.

What You’ll Need*

  • Black paper (origami or construction paper), cut into a one 6-inch square
  • Red, yellow, and white cardstock or construction paper
  • 5/8-inch circle paper cutter (optional)
  • Black and red markers
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Pencil 

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by cutting a 2-inch circle from the red paper. (A small roll of tape can be used as a template if needed.)

Darth Maul bookmark cut circles

Step 2: Use the 5/8-inch hole punch or cut a similarly sized circle from the yellow paper. Cut it in half to make Maul’s eyes.

Step 3: Cut five small triangles from the white paper for Darth Maul’s horns.

Darth Maul bookmark glue the eyes and horns

Step 4: Glue the eyes and horns to the red circle to make his face and set aside to dry.

Darth Maul fold diagonally

Step 5: Fold the black piece of paper in half diagonally to make a triangle. Fold the two corners up and to the middle, making a diamond shape.

Darth Maul bookmark unfold shape

Step 6: Unfold the diamond shape. Fold just the top half of the triangle down to meet the bottom edge.

Darth Maul bookmark unfold corners

Step 7: Fold the two corners up again and tuck them into the fold you just made in the middle, creating a diamond shape with a pocket. Maul’s cloak is complete.

Darth Maul bookmark draw eyes

Step 8: Use the red marker to draw in the red edges of Darth Maul’s eyes, and then the black marker for the pupils.

Darth Maul bookmark, draw in face details

Step 9: Lightly draw Darth Maul’s tattoos with a pencil. (If you would like to make it as accurate as possible, see StarWars.com for even more Maul images.) 

Note: Kids doing the craft in an event or group may prefer to create their own markings!

Step 10: Finish Darth Maul’s face with the black marker.

Darth Maul bookmark, glue in hood

Step 11: Glue Darth Maul into the bookmark with his face under the “hood,” and your corner bookmark is complete! 

Darth Maul bookmark finished

Slide your new Darth Maul bookmark on the corners of a page to save your place and glower at anyone who might dare remove it without your permission.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Tweet at her at @kelly_knox to show her your own creations!

