Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Reservation Details

Hoping to attend the biggest galactic panels? Here’s what you need to know.

From Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase to a special look at the upcoming Ahsoka series, Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will have enough can’t-miss panels to fill a spacecruiser. But if there are specific panels you’re hoping to see, there’s some intel you’ll need. Check out Lucasfilm and ReedPop’s official panel-request guidelines below, with details on how to gain access to panels by yourself, with friends, and more.

***

Online panel selection will allow fans to enter a random drawing for admission to the specific panels each day on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage all weekend long at Star Wars Celebration.



Note: Select Galaxy Stage and Twin Suns Stage panels will be streamed from the Celebration Stage.

Panel selection provides peace of mind and eliminates the need for fans to camp out overnight! Fans who are randomly selected for admission to specific panels on the Celebration Stage, Galaxy Stage, and Twin Suns Stage will be sent a QR code, via email, in advance of the show so there is no need to queue up early. For the safety and comfort of all fans, overnight queuing is not permitted at Star Wars Celebration.

CLICK HERE to submit your panel requests today! The panel selection system will close on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:59 PM GMT. You will need the email you used to purchase your badge(s) or your Order ID. You must submit interest in attending a panel prior to the deadline.

Fans are eligible to enter the drawing for themselves and all additional tickets they purchased on their original order. Submitting a request to attend a panel does not guarantee that you will be selected. Panels are assigned at random. You may not trade, sell, or exchange your panel if you are selected.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you have a Jedi Master VIP badge, you do not need to participate in the panel selection process! Jedi Master VIP ticket holders are guaranteed admission to all panels on the Celebration Stage, as long as you arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the panel.

GROUP SUBMISSIONS

If you would like to attend a panel as a group, there are three options.

1. Submit for Your Badge Group! If you purchased badges for your family or friends and you want to attend a panel together, the easiest way to do this is to use the “I need to start a new group or would like to enter myself” option. Enter your email or order ID, and then input your guests nicknames or emails to submit interest on their behalf.

You do not need to share the group code! If you purchased multiple badges, they will be automatically added to your group when you enter their nickname or email.

2. Start a New Group! If you want to attend with someone whom you did not purchase a badge for, input your email or Order ID and you will be assigned a Group Code. Complete your submission process and then share your Group Code with anyone you would like to attend the panel with.

The maximum group size is 4. Every member of your group must have a badge for Star Wars Celebration 2023.

3. Join an Existing Group! If you have been given a Group Code, enter the code where indicated and then enter your email address. You will be added to the group you were invited to join.



Panels available for random selection are:

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase - Friday, April 7 at 11:00 AM

Ahsoka - Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 AM

- Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 AM Villains of the Sequel Trilogy - Sunday, April 9 at 11:00 AM

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Monday, April 10 at 11:00 AM

By submitting interest in a panel, you may be selected at random to attend it at the Celebration Stage where the panel is happening live, or at Galaxy Stage or Twin Suns Stage where it is being live streamed. You may not submit interest in a specific stage. Panels and stages are selected at random.

If you are selected for a panel, you will receive an email notification on or prior to March 28, 2023. Please check your SPAM inbox to ensure you don’t miss any important messages! If selected to attend the panel, only the purchaser will receive a selection confirmation email. Please share your selection confirmation with all members in your group.

If you are not selected to attend one of the panels above, there will be very limited stand-by opportunities. Stand-by lines will be capped when capacity is reached. We are unable to guarantee admittance to any panel at Star Wars Celebration unless you have been selected and received an email confirmation.