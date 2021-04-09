ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Variant Covers Revealed - Updated

April 9, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s alternate covers for Marvel’s upcoming crossover!

Get ready for a bounty of stunning Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters art!

It's War of the Bounty Hunters Week on StarWars.com, and every day we've been revealing artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s variant covers for Marvel’s upcoming crossover epic. We kicked things off with the cover for Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12, followed up with a first look at Camuncoli’s illustration for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14, and unveiled the variant for Star Wars #15, which features our favorite rebel princess. We debuted the variant for Star Wars: Darth Vader #14, premiered (alongside This Week! In Star Wars) another new cover by Camuncoli for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2, and are thrilled to offer our final reveal: the variant cover for the just-announced Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters — Jabba the Hutt one-shot. Check out all the covers below!

Marvel's Jabba the Hutt

Revealed Friday, April 9: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters — Jabba the Hutt #1 (available July 2021)

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2 variant cover featuring Boba Fett.

Revealed Thursday, April 8: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #2 (available July 14)

Star Wars: Darth Vader #14 variant cover featuring Darth Vader

Revealed Thursday, April 8: Star Wars: Darth Vader #14 (available July 21)

Star Wars #15 variant cover featuring Leia Organa.

Revealed Wednesday, April 7: Star Wars #15 (available July 28)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14 variant cover

Revealed Tuesday, April 6: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14 (available July 7)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 variant cover

Revealed Monday, April 5: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12 (available July 14)

War of the Bounty Hunters, starting this May, will tell the tale of Boba Fett’s struggle to deliver Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The story will cross over into Marvel’s entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line of Star Wars comics.

