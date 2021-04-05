ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

It’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Week on StarWars.com!

April 5, 2021
April 5, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Armor up for week-long reveals of never-before-seen art and more from Marvel’s mega crossover.

Marvel’s epic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters is coming soon, and we’re celebrating.

Telling the tale of Boba Fett’s struggle to deliver Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, War of the Bounty Hunters begins this May and will cross over into the House of Ideas’ entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line. It promises to be the biggest Marvel Star Wars event yet, and StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that we’ll be offering first looks at never-before-seen art and more, all week long. Here’s the plan:

  • Every day this week, StarWars.com will reveal one of fan-favorite artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s stunning variant covers for comics from the War of the Bounty Hunters event.
  • On Thursday afternoon, This Week! In Star Wars will reveal one variant featuring a certain bounty hunter.
  • On Friday, we’ll go inside Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 artist Steve McNiven’s sketchbook, featuring a look at rough sketches and early pages, all with commentary from the superstar artist himself.
  • Finally, come back again on Friday for the reveal of a new War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot...

So, bounty hunter fans, enjoy this week but remember: no disintegrations.

For more on War of the Bounty Hunters, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth interview with writer Charles Soule.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that StarWars.com would reveal over 40 variant covers for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1. Unfortunately, the covers were not ready in time for publication. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters in the future.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #WaroftheBountyHunters

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved