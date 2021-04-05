It’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Week on StarWars.com!

Armor up for week-long reveals of never-before-seen art and more from Marvel’s mega crossover.

Marvel’s epic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters is coming soon, and we’re celebrating.

Telling the tale of Boba Fett’s struggle to deliver Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, War of the Bounty Hunters begins this May and will cross over into the House of Ideas’ entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line. It promises to be the biggest Marvel Star Wars event yet, and StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that we’ll be offering first looks at never-before-seen art and more, all week long. Here’s the plan:



Every day this week, StarWars.com will reveal one of fan-favorite artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s stunning variant covers for comics from the War of the Bounty Hunters event.

On Thursday afternoon, This Week! In Star Wars will reveal one variant featuring a certain bounty hunter.

On Friday, we’ll go inside Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 artist Steve McNiven’s sketchbook, featuring a look at rough sketches and early pages, all with commentary from the superstar artist himself.

Finally, come back again on Friday for the reveal of a new War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot...

So, bounty hunter fans, enjoy this week but remember: no disintegrations.

For more on War of the Bounty Hunters, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth interview with writer Charles Soule.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that StarWars.com would reveal over 40 variant covers for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1. Unfortunately, the covers were not ready in time for publication. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters in the future.