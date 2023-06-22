Uncover the Dark Droids Crossover Event in Marvel’s September 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

In a six-comic tie-in, Star Wars: Dark Droids reunites us with D-Squad, General Grievous attacks the Bounty Hunters, and Doctor Aphra and Darth Vader battle the Scourge.

Droids across the galaxy are in danger as the Scourge unleashes a plan for total domination over all mechanical intelligence. And this fall, the battle will be fought from Jabba’s palace on Tatooine to Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer in the Star Wars: Dark Droids crossover event.

Plus, get your first look below at the fourth issue of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, the first issue in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi adaptation, and other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in September 2023 — including covers and solicits for the flagship Star Wars series, new installments in Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and more.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #4



RODNEY BARNES (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

CONCEPT ART COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE SIEGE!

• THE MANDALORIAN rejoins old allies for a new mission.

• Featuring the DARK TROOPERS!

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 (OF 6)



JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

OBI-WAN KENOBI PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES OBI-WAN KENOBI HAS ARRIVED!

• When agents of the Empire pose a new threat, OBI-WAN KENOBI emerges after years of hiding.

• Taking place after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi is tasked with keeping both of the SKYWALKER children safe from a distance…until young LEIA ORGANA finds herself held in a ransom plot.

• Introducing REVA, THE THIRD SISTER OF THE INQUISITORS!

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 (OF 4)



CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

• The horror continues as THE SCOURGE begins to execute its grand plan, orchestrating its droid minions across the galaxy.

• It learns more with every passing moment, grows stronger...and is selecting the next targets on its path to total dominion over all mechanical intelligence!

• Standing in its way, only the warrior-priest droid AJAX SIGMA and the sentient droids of the SECOND REVELATION.

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #1 (OF 4)



MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN & DAVID MESSINA (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE UNSUNG HEROES OF THE CLONE WARS RETURN!

• A terrible scourge is corrupting the galaxy’s droids! To fight this menace, ARTOO-DETOO has to assemble a team of droid heroes: THE D-SQUAD!

• Filled with guest stars from across the galaxy, including a special appearance (and showdown!) by CHOPPER from STAR WARS REBELS.

• PLUS: THE BOOK OF AJAX provides the missing pieces linking REVELATIONS, DARK DROIDS and HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA – read to see how IT’S ALL CONNECTED.

STAR WARS #38



CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY CODY VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

TATOOINE TREASON! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• As the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS makes its way through the palace of JABBA THE HUTT on Tatooine, LANDO CALRISSIAN is faced with a dire situation as he attempts to save the life of his old friend LOBOT.

• Their salvation is hidden deep within the palace…

• …but will they live long enough to find it?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #38



GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY PADMÉ VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE SCOURGE COMES FOR THE EXECUTOR! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• As DARTH VADER’S Super Star Destroyer flagship faces its deadliest threat ever, the DARK LORD fights the war on two fronts — against a horde of SCOURGED DROIDS...and against the forces of THE EMPIRE itself!

• Featuring a rare glimpse into the true character of ADMIRAL PIETT!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #36



ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

AMBUSHED! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• Trapped in a warehouse full of DEADLY BATTLE DROIDS, DOCTOR APHRA fights for her life!

• But she’s about to come face-to-face with THE ONE ENEMY she never expected to see again!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #38

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

GENERAL GRIEVOUS VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY CAD BANE VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

DROIDS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

GRIEVOUS ATTACKS! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and their fellow bounty hunters face a deadly droid ambush!

• VALANCE’s life hangs in the balance!

• What role has GENERAL GRIEVOUS played in the chaos roiling the galaxy?