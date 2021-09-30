ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “The Village Bride”

September 30, 2021
Kristin Baver

The colorful short from Kinema Citrus tells a Clone Wars-era tale of loss and redemption.  

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "The Village Bride."

Everything appears serene in the lush forests and flowing waters of the world at the center of “The Village Bride.” However, some of the beauty glimpsed in the Star Wars: Visions short is but a memory, a vision of a past now forgotten. While other Star Wars storytelling has examined the cost of war, and spotlighted the innocent planets caught between the clone conflict in particular, this latest take on the aftermath provides a fresh interpretation of the emotional and physical toll on those left behind. And yet, Star Wars is always about hope. Before the story is finished, a lost Jedi Padawan in hiding will find her way. Here are five highlights from “The Village Bride,” now streaming on Disney+.

The temple visit in "The Village Bride"

1. The temple visit.

The trek to the altar is arduous, especially for the young groom carrying his betrothed on his back up literal mountain inclines, part of the local custom born from a deep affinity for the natural world. But the location of their wedding evokes Jedi temples we’ve seen before, with one steadfast pillar and the power of two to unlock the magic within.

The Wedding Feast in "The Village Bride"

2. Aftermath of a war.

The wedding feast should be a time of celebration, but in stark contrast to the happy event, one scared villager delves into the sad story of his world. His village was stripped of resources by the Separatists only for his people to be hounded by dreaded battle droids even after the conflict was over. Opportunistic pirates helped themselves in the chaos, and now it’s down to one young woman, the chief’s granddaughter, to surrender herself for peace.

F in "The Village Bride"

3. A Padawan no more.

Or is it? F’s face is unreadable behind her mask, but as the day breaks she is resolute, shedding her shield and slicing through the braid that marked her as a student, ready to become the master of her own destiny.

Valco's hemet in "The Village Bride"

4. Valco’s helmet.

The oversized covering, like a galactic version of a beekeeper’s protective suit, holds a secret. But, then, so does the man wearing it.

F strikes in "The Village Bride"

5. F strikes back.

Afterall, it isn’t Star Wars until someone loses a hand.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of the book Skywalker: A Family At War, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

