Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “The Village Bride”

The colorful short from Kinema Citrus tells a Clone Wars-era tale of loss and redemption.

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "The Village Bride."

Everything appears serene in the lush forests and flowing waters of the world at the center of “The Village Bride.” However, some of the beauty glimpsed in the Star Wars: Visions short is but a memory, a vision of a past now forgotten. While other Star Wars storytelling has examined the cost of war, and spotlighted the innocent planets caught between the clone conflict in particular, this latest take on the aftermath provides a fresh interpretation of the emotional and physical toll on those left behind. And yet, Star Wars is always about hope. Before the story is finished, a lost Jedi Padawan in hiding will find her way. Here are five highlights from “The Village Bride,” now streaming on Disney+.

1. The temple visit.

The trek to the altar is arduous, especially for the young groom carrying his betrothed on his back up literal mountain inclines, part of the local custom born from a deep affinity for the natural world. But the location of their wedding evokes Jedi temples we’ve seen before, with one steadfast pillar and the power of two to unlock the magic within.

2. Aftermath of a war.

The wedding feast should be a time of celebration, but in stark contrast to the happy event, one scared villager delves into the sad story of his world. His village was stripped of resources by the Separatists only for his people to be hounded by dreaded battle droids even after the conflict was over. Opportunistic pirates helped themselves in the chaos, and now it’s down to one young woman, the chief’s granddaughter, to surrender herself for peace.

3. A Padawan no more.

Or is it? F’s face is unreadable behind her mask, but as the day breaks she is resolute, shedding her shield and slicing through the braid that marked her as a student, ready to become the master of her own destiny.

4. Valco’s helmet.

The oversized covering, like a galactic version of a beekeeper’s protective suit, holds a secret. But, then, so does the man wearing it.

5. F strikes back.

Afterall, it isn’t Star Wars until someone loses a hand.