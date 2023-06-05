ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “The Pit”

June 5, 2023
June 5, 2023
Kristin Baver

Lucasfilm and D’ART Shtajio join forces for a thought-provoking look inside the Empire’s cruelty.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is here! New episodes of the anthology series are now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best animation studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode “The Pit."

As the voice of Crux, Daveed Diggs leads a rallying cry for unity in Lucasfilm and D’ART Shtajio’s installment in Visions Volume 2. Written and co-directed by Lucasfilm’s own LeAndre Thomas, alongside Lucasfilm Animation alum Justin Ridge serving as co-director, the short is an intimate exploration of class divisions. Focused on a forced labor camp literally digging themselves into a hole to supply a nearby city with resources, the story unflinchingly examines the price of the Empire’s prosperity. But even in the darkest days, when the Empire declares the work complete and walks away from the people who remain at the bottom of the quarry, hope prevails. Here are five highlights from “The Pit,” now streaming on Disney+.

The prisoners think of a way to escape the pit

1. Chaos in the pit.

The Empire’s brutality reaches all new levels as the prisoners reach rock bottom and the stormtroopers declare their work here to be done. Like discarded tools no longer of use, they abandon the prisoners and take the lights with them, plunging the pit into darkness and disorder. Aside from Andor’s heartbreaking portrayal of the Empire’s cruelty, it’s rare for a Star Wars story to turn away from the main heroes and villains to examine the everyday consequences of the Empire’s rise to power. And Thomas pulls no punches.

Crux climbs out of the pit

2. The climb out!

With a little assistance from a wild creature that helpfully burrows through the walls of the pit, Crux makes it to the surface. Now he just has to make it to the city!

Crux stands atop the monument to the kyber crystals he toiled to mine and gains enough attention to be heard.

3. Crux’s sermon.

It’s disheartening to see so many people ignore Crux’s pleas in the city center, and yet it’s not a totally unfamiliar scene. Only when he stands atop the monument to the kyber crystals he toiled to mine does he gain enough attention to be heard. It feels like a breakthrough, a moment of triumph. For a fleeting moment, we believe that change is about to come. Then, disappointment. Crux is heard but no one’s listening, and he’s unceremoniously stunned and dragged back to the pit in a tragic end to his journey. It’s a blunt reminder that the path to enlightenment and true social change is not without its setbacks and martyrs.

Livy pulls out Crux’s gift, a kyber crystal, and it jumps to life in the palm of her hand.

4. Crux’s final gift.

While there are no blatant Jedi here to save the day, Livy’s inner light certainly seems to be related to the Force itself. Safely on the transport, she pulls out Crux’s gift, a kyber crystal, and it jumps to life in the palm of her hand. But it wasn’t her gifts with the Force that convinced her fellow prisoners to come together. It was hope, pure and simple.

Graffiti art at the end of "The Pit"

5. The end credit scene.

Stay until the end and you’ll see the graffiti art that was hinted at earlier in the short, an homage to Crux and Livy and a memorial to what transpired. A reflection of our own world and the way street artists leave their mark, “The Pit” leaves us thinking long after the credits.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

Visions Revisited

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved