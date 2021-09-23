Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Studio Colorido’s musical short takes us back to where it all began beneath the twin suns.

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "Tatooine Rhapsody."

The beauty of an anthology series created by a variety of studios and directors is the array of styles, characters, and storytelling exemplified in the Star Wars: Visions shorts. While “The Duel” was a stark black and white tale, with pops of color and the grainy look of old film footage, “Tatooine Rhapsody” is something altogether different. As the lights come up on their ship, The Rolling Gales, we’re met with a bright and colorful galaxy, exuding energy and joy through the musical stylings of Star Waver. True to the core themes of Star Wars storytelling, this is a story about found family and the importance of overcoming fear. Plus, the appearance of Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt, and the glaring heat of the twin suns of Tatooine make us feel right at home.

Here are five highlights from “Tatooine Rhapsody,” now streaming on Disney+.

1. A Padawan lost.

It’s a jarring scene. The bodies of droids and clone troopers litter the battlefield and a boy with a lightsaber, Padawan braid trailing behind him, runs for his life. Hitting the end of the line, he hurtles to his fate and you can almost hear Obi-Wan admonishing another learner: “This lightsaber is your life.” As the weapon sputters a weak electric arc, this could be his end.

2. Boba Fett! Where?

The familiar dented helmet is among the crowd of polite concert goers, a surprise cameo in an anthology that doesn’t play by the standard rules of continuity. And he means business.

3. Gee surrenders.

As The Rolling Gales crash lands on a rainy planet, we have to echo Jay: we’ve got a bad feeling about this. But Geezer won’t let his friends pay for his misdeeds, whatever they might be.

4. Return to Tatooine.

It looks like the start of the Boonta Eve Classic, with a crowd assembled in the stands of a good old fashioned Tatooine track. And it’s great to be back!

5. One last song.

With an extended musical number, even Jabba the Hutt himself can’t help but groove to the beat. Star Waver really is going to be a legendary band.