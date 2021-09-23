ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “Tatooine Rhapsody”

September 23, 2021
September 23, 2021
Kristin Baver

Studio Colorido’s musical short takes us back to where it all began beneath the twin suns.

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "Tatooine Rhapsody."

Stream Now button

The beauty of an anthology series created by a variety of studios and directors is the array of styles, characters, and storytelling exemplified in the Star Wars: Visions shorts. While “The Duel” was a stark black and white tale, with pops of color and the grainy look of old film footage, “Tatooine Rhapsody” is something altogether different. As the lights come up on their ship, The Rolling Gales, we’re met with a bright and colorful galaxy, exuding energy and joy through the musical stylings of Star Waver. True to the core themes of Star Wars storytelling, this is a story about found family and the importance of overcoming fear. Plus, the appearance of Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt, and the glaring heat of the twin suns of Tatooine make us feel right at home.

Here are five highlights from “Tatooine Rhapsody,” now streaming on Disney+.

“Tatooine Rhapsody” Young Jay

1. A Padawan lost.

It’s a jarring scene. The bodies of droids and clone troopers litter the battlefield and a boy with a lightsaber, Padawan braid trailing behind him, runs for his life. Hitting the end of the line, he hurtles to his fate and you can almost hear Obi-Wan admonishing another learner: “This lightsaber is your life.” As the weapon sputters a weak electric arc, this could be his end.

“Tatooine Rhapsody” - Boba Fett in the crowd

2. Boba Fett! Where?

The familiar dented helmet is among the crowd of polite concert goers, a surprise cameo in an anthology that doesn’t play by the standard rules of continuity. And he means business.

“Tatooine Rhapsody” The Rolling Gales

3. Gee surrenders.

As The Rolling Gales crash lands on a rainy planet, we have to echo Jay: we’ve got a bad feeling about this. But Geezer won’t let his friends pay for his misdeeds, whatever they might be.

“Tatooine Rhapsody” Return to Tatooine

4. Return to Tatooine.

It looks like the start of the Boonta Eve Classic, with a crowd assembled in the stands of a good old fashioned Tatooine track. And it’s great to be back!

“Tatooine Rhapsody” Jabba the Hutt

5. One last song.

With an extended musical number, even Jabba the Hutt himself can’t help but groove to the beat. Star Waver really is going to be a legendary band.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of the book Skywalker: A Family At War, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsVisions, #ThisWeek

Star Wars Visions ThisWeek Visions Revisited Tatooine Rhapsody

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved