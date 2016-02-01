ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Tsum Tsum Collection Coming to Disney Store

February 2, 2016
The heroes and villains of Star Wars get cute and stackable on February 16!

Disney Store today unveiled the Star Wars Tsum Tsum collection, bringing the characters of a galaxy far, far away to the popular stackable plush line first introduced in Japan in 2013.

The Star Wars Tsum Tsum collection will feature characters from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi and will come in three sizes -- mini, medium, and large. Characters represented in the collection include: Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, R2-D2, Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Yoda, C-3P0, Ewok, and Stormtrooper. The line will be launched exclusively at Disney Store locations -- both in-store and online -- in the US, Japan, and Europe on February 16. Get a first look in the gallery below!

    • “With a unique mix of charming design and collectability, Disney Tsum Tsum has solidified its place as one the latest Japanese pop culture crazes to go global, and we’re thrilled to introduce Star Wars characters to this ever-popular line,” said Paul Gainer, executive vice president of Disney Retail. “Disney Tsum Tsum has proven to be a true fan favorite and we look forward to delivering more exciting offerings in the future.”

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Tsum Tsum!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

