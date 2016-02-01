Star Wars Tsum Tsum Collection Coming to Disney Store

The heroes and villains of Star Wars get cute and stackable on February 16!

Disney Store today unveiled the Star Wars Tsum Tsum collection, bringing the characters of a galaxy far, far away to the popular stackable plush line first introduced in Japan in 2013.

The Star Wars Tsum Tsum collection will feature characters from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi and will come in three sizes -- mini, medium, and large. Characters represented in the collection include: Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, R2-D2, Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Yoda, C-3P0, Ewok, and Stormtrooper. The line will be launched exclusively at Disney Store locations -- both in-store and online -- in the US, Japan, and Europe on February 16. Get a first look in the gallery below!