StarWars.com Team Wins Emmy for Arrested Development / Star Wars Mashup

The Ron Howard-narrated short takes home the award for Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Topical!

To paraphrase Buster Bluth, "This is our award, Mother. From Emmy."

We're thrilled to report that the StarWars.com team won its first-ever Emmy this weekend for The Star Wars Show segment "Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard!" in the Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Topical category. The video, a mashup of Star Wars with the iconic opening credits of Arrested Development, was narrated by Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard and went viral upon release, amassing over 700,000 views on YouTube alone. Watch it below!



“I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments of this team," said Mickey Capoferri, senior director, online content and programming, and executive producer of The Star Wars Show. "It’s amazing to be recognized by the Television Academy for the work we love to do.”

Left to right: John Harper, Mickey Capoferri, Andi Gutierrez, Anina Walas, Tony Sherg, and Scott Bromley.

Members of the StarWars.com team named as Emmy winners for the video include Capoferri, Scott Bromley (writer, producer), John Harper (editor, producer), Andi Gutierrez (associate producer, host), Dana Jennings (associate producer), and Tony Sherg (production designer).

"Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard!" was created as part of The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm's weekly variety series devoted to the saga, in support of Solo.

Thank you to everyone who watched and shared the video, as well as Ron Howard, without whom it would not have been possible.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog