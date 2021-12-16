ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate One Year of Star Wars: The High Republic with an Anniversary Special

December 16, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Tune in for interviews with the five story architects and the first details on Phase II!

It's almost been one year since we took our first steps into the larger world of Star Wars: The High Republic to read the first books and comics in the multimedia initiative exploring the Jedi Order at its height, centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.


To mark the one-year anniversary of the release of Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, the first adult novel in the series, and the third wave of tales starting with the novel Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star releasing on January 4, 2022, you're invited to a special edition of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show next month.

Tune in January 4 at 10 a.m. PT for The High Republic Anniversary Special, a celebration of the exciting conclusion to Phase I of The High Republic, hosted by Krystina Arielle. The event will include interviews with all five story architects -- Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- as well as special guests, new reveals, and the first intel on Phase II.


We'd be honored if you would join us.

Check out this and other news in today's episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

