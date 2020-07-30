ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get Your First Look Inside Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection 

July 30, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Learn about the iconic Skywalker lightsaber, Asajj Ventress’s animalistic hilts, and more in the new guide to the most elegant weapon in Star Wars.

A Jedi’s lightsaber is their life, an elegant weapon to harness the power of the Force and defend against any threat. And in the new book Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, just announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con@Home, photo-realistic renders are breathing life into the most comprehensive visual guide to lightsabers to date!

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection will allow you to explore the legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Clone WarsStar Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games. The book will give fans a closer look at the fine craftsmanship of hilts, including Ben Solo's Jedi lightsaber and Ezra Bridger's blaster-saber hybrid, as well as behind-the-scenes details on their designs, and brief bios on the characters who carried them.

Today, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal four exclusive spreads from the upcoming tome!

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection cover Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection spread Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection spreadStar Wars: The Lightsaber Collection spreadStar Wars: The Lightsaber Collection spread

The must-have guide will also include the hilts from characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, Rey, Ahsoka Tano, and many more, including the mysterious Darksaber of Mandalore and a never-before-seen new lightsaber from The High Republic.

You can pre-order your copy of Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection now!

