Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set for Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Now Available

There's been an awakening...in this year’s No. 1 toys-to-life video game.

Disney Interactive and Lucasfilm today launched Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set, the third Star Wars Play Set for Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition, this year’s No. 1 “toys-to-life” video game. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set gives fans the opportunity to play with Finn, Rey, Kylo Ren, and Poe Dameron in the latest chapter of the Star Wars saga.

Available day-and-date with the film, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set includes playable characters Finn, a soldier on a path to adventure and danger, and Rey, a true survivor who is resourceful and capable. Individual character figures Poe Dameron, the trusted pilot of the Resistance who uses his expert flying skills to travel the galaxy, and Kylo Ren, an enforcer for the First Order who terrorizes the galaxy with devious acts, are also available, as well as the Star Wars: The Force Awakens-themed Power Disc Pack. Check out the trailer below!

https://youtu.be/nxuz4fQQOuE

“We collaborated closely with Lucasfilm to make Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition the only game where fans of all ages can step intoiconic moments from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens film,” said John Blackburn, SVP and general manager, Disney Infinity. “The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set completes the Disney Infinity 3.0 Star Wars experience, allowing fans toplay as characters and explore stories from across the entire Star Wars saga.”

In addition to the characters native to Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set, fans will be able to unlock and play with all Star Wars characters from Star Wars Twilight of the Republic and Star Wars Rise Against The Empire, as well as Star Wars Rebels characters.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Play Set will be available at a suggested retail price of $34.99. Poe Dameron and Kylo Ren character figures (MSRP: $13.99 each) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens-themed Power Disc Pack (MSRP: $9.99) will be sold separately.

The Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition Starter Pack, which includes the Star Wars Twilight of the Republic Play Set, is currently available in major North American retail stores for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox 360 and the Wii U system from Nintendo. Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition is rated E10+ with Cartoon Violence by the ESRB and developed by Avalanche Software in partnership with Ninja Theory, Sumo Digital, Studio Gobo and United Front Games.

All figures and Power Discs from the 1.0 and 2.0 editions of Disney Infinity will be compatible with Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition in the enhanced Toy Box 3.0.

