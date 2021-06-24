ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Watch the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Mid-Season Sneak Peek

June 24, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Look back at some of the biggest moments so far, and get a glimpse at what’s ahead on the Disney+ Original Series…

The story of the Bad Batch is just getting started.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+, has followed the gifted soldiers of Clone Force 99 as they make their way in a changing galaxy. The Original Series has featured strange worlds, presented new threats, and introduced us to Omega -- the mysterious young clone who has captured the heart of the hardened Bad Batch, as well as audiences. Today, Disney+ released a new Mid-Season Sneak Peek, recapping the story so far and offering some glimpses of the adventures in store. Watch it below!


For more on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:

