Make Your Space Cozy with a DIY Bad Batch Lula Doll

You found your Lula!

Star Wars fans know each member of squad in the Bad Batch (the focus of a new Original Series on Disney+) and can list them all by name. But there’s one more teammate you might forget to count: Lula! Wrecker’s black and red tooka doll is a trusty companion for the clones, especially Omega, and proves the burly bruiser has a soft side.

A small Lula can join your squad at home thanks to this easy DIY! You don’t need a sewing machine or even any sewing experience. You just need to be able to use a needle and thread, and we’ll tell you how to do the rest.

What You’ll Need



Lula pattern

Black cotton fabric or black felt (about 24 inches long and 20 inches wide)

Scissors

Sewing pins

Black thread

Sewing needle

Batting or shredded pillow foam

Red and white acrylic paint

Paint brushes

Chalk

Pencil (optional)

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Print the Bad Batch doll pattern and cut it out.

Step 2: Pin the pattern to the felt or fabric and cut carefully around the pattern. Remove the pins.

Step 3: Repeat so that you have two Lula shapes, one for the front and one for the back.

Step 4: Pin together the two pieces of fabric, lining up the edges as closely as you can. Leave one side of the head unpinned and unsewed; this is where you’ll add the batting later.

Step 5: Thread the needle and sew even stitches around the edge, removing the pins as you go, until only the unpinned section is left.

Step 6: Gently flip the fabric inside through the hole you left open. Use the pencil eraser to push the fabric through, especially in the legs, arms, and ears.

Tip: Don’t press against the seams too hard or your stitches might come undone!

Step 7: Next, add the batting or foam inside the doll, making sure to fill the legs, arms, and ears completely.

Step 8: Sew the hole closed.

Step 9: Paint the ends of the arms, legs, and ears with the red acrylic paint. Let dry. Flip the doll over and paint the arms, legs, and ears on the other side and let dry.

Tip: Remember that Lula doesn’t have to be perfectly painted. Wrecker’s doll may have some mistakes, but she was obviously made with love!

Step 10: Use the chalk to draw the doll’s face (see the top area of this article) before you paint. Be sure to leave a space for the lines of her mouth.

Step 11: Paint Lula’s face with the white acrylic paint on top of the chalk. Let dry. Use a wet, clean paint brush to remove any extra chalk marks.

Step 12: Next, use a pencil to mark where you want Lula’s eyes.

Step 13: Dip the end of a paint brush in the red paint and use it to dot two small circles for the eyes. Let dry.

Your Bad Batch doll is complete! Take Lula along on all your missions and snuggle as needed.