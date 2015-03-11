Star Wars Science Jedi Holocron and More Coming from Uncle Milton

Fill your own Jedi Holocron with Star Wars knowledge, levitate objects, and much more!

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, bounty hunter Cad Bane once stole a Jedi Holocron -- a mystical cube-like artifact containing knowledge and data -- right from the Jedi Temple. It was really, really difficult. But now, thanks to Uncle Milton, you can have your very own Holocron, too, and you don't need to hire Bane to get it.



Revealed at Toy Fair 2015, the Star Wars Science Jedi Holocron, which incorporates the popular artificial intelligence game of knowledge, 20Q, is coming fall 2015. Best of all, you can help fill the Holocron with knowledge. Visit 20q.net, click on the Star Wars logo and follow the instructions. Think of any person, place, or thing based on all six Star Wars movies and TV series, and 20Q will try and guess what you’re thinking. The more times you play, the smarter the artificial intelligence of the Jedi Holocron will become.

In addition to the Star Wars Science Jedi Holocron, Uncle Milton has several other Star Wars products coming this fall, including:

The Force Trainer II: Hologram Experience - A follow-up to the popular Force Trainer, which enabled fans of all ages to move and control an object with the power of their mind using real brainwave technology, Hologram Experience will let fans control holograms of some of the most memorable scenes from the Star Wars films. Imagine that you could raise an X-wing fighter from the Dagobah swamp just like Luke Skywalker, battle Darth Vader, or build your own lightsaber with just the power of your mind!

Jedi Force Levitator - Now Star Wars fans can magically suspend and move objects in mid-air just like a real Jedi, using an invisible electrostatic force. Force push with the Jedi Training Rod. Then, Force pull using just your hands! Includes three different targets and a Jedi Training Rod with real static electricity generator inside.

Millennium Falcon UV Light Battler - Create glowing, phosphorescent Star Wars images, then watch them magically disappear! Just release UV light from the blaster to charge and create a glowing scene or drawing. Then, you can shoot UV light blasts at Imperial Ships using the Millennium Falcon Light Battler with realistic sound effects. Or, draw on your image with UV light. Includes scene stencil, UV light screen, and glow-in-the-dark decals for added fun.

Lightsaber Crystal Growing Lab - Kids can now grow and display their own lightsaber crystal! Just mix together a liquid solution and watch it crystallize and grow over time into a real crystal, just like the kind Jedi use to complete building their own lightsabers. It also comes with a light-up Star Wars display base with both blue Jedi and red Sith light colors to choose from.