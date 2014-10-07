Star Wars Rebels Comes to NYCC 2014

First details on a special Star Wars Rebels discussion to be held Saturday, October 11!

The rebellion has begun -- and is coming to New York Comic Con 2014!

Explore Star Wars Rebels and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show with star Vanessa Marshall ("Hera") and BBC.com’s deputy culture editor Christian Blauvelt in a special discussion -- as well as an exclusive preview of what’s to come in the first season.

The Star Wars Rebels event will be held:

Saturday, October 11, 2014

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Empire Stage

With the premiere of Star Wars Rebels on Disney Channel last week and new episodes about to launch on Disney XD October 13, a previously unexplored era in the Star Wars universe has finally been opened to reveal the beginnings of the rebellion against the Empire. While you’ve met the crew of the Ghost, there are hints that hero Ezra Bridger will soon be entering the larger world of the Force. Additionally, the team has drawn the attention of the Inquisitor, who’s been charged by the Empire to hunt down any Jedi Knights who escaped Order 66. Join the discussion on these topics and more this weekend at New York Comic Con 2014!

