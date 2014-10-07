ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Star Wars Rebels Comes to NYCC 2014

October 7, 2014
October 7, 2014

First details on a special Star Wars Rebels discussion to be held Saturday, October 11!

The rebellion has begun -- and is coming to New York Comic Con 2014!

Explore Star Wars Rebels and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show with star Vanessa Marshall ("Hera") and BBC.com’s deputy culture editor Christian Blauvelt in a special discussion -- as well as an exclusive preview of what’s to come in the first season.

The Star Wars Rebels event will be held:

Saturday, October 11, 2014

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Empire Stage

With the premiere of Star Wars Rebels on Disney Channel last week and new episodes about to launch on Disney XD October 13, a previously unexplored era in the Star Wars universe has finally been opened to reveal the beginnings of the rebellion against the Empire. While you’ve met the crew of the Ghost, there are hints that hero Ezra Bridger will soon be entering the larger world of the Force. Additionally, the team has drawn the attention of the Inquisitor, who’s been charged by the Empire to hunt down any Jedi Knights who escaped Order 66. Join the discussion on these topics and more this weekend at New York Comic Con 2014!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYCC New York Comic Con nycc 2014 Star Wars Rebels - Spark of Rebellion (Unknown Year)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2022: Rise of the Red Blade Inquisitor Novel Revealed, and More Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 9, 2022

    October 9, 2022

    Oct 9

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    NYCC 2022: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: The High Republic Panel

    October 8, 2022

    October 8, 2022

    Oct 8

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2022

    September 30, 2022

    September 30, 2022

    Sep 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved