Star Wars Music Comes to Spotify

You don't need to just hum the "Imperial March" anymore. Listen to Star Wars classics now!

Finally, you don't have to visit the Mos Eisley cantina to hear Star Wars music.

The official Star Wars profile has launched on Spotify, featuring many of John Williams' most beloved compositions from across the saga. Three playlists are currently available: Epic Battles (including The Phantom Menace's "Duel of the Fates"), The Dark Side (including The Empire Strikes Back's "Imperial March"), and Complete Star Wars Soundtracks (featuring all music from the original six films), with more to come. Check out the cover images below!