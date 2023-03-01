Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

Enter for a chance to win new Xbox consoles, controllers, and a one-of-a-kind gaming station modeled after Grogu’s hovering pram.

This is the Way…to upgrade your gaming experience.



To celebrate the release of The Mandalorian Season 3, with the premiere episode now streaming only on Disney+, Xbox has teamed up with Lucasfilm to create new gaming gear modeled after Din Djarin, Grogu, and a massive one-of-a-kind gaming station modeled after Grogu’s hovering pram.

The dynamic duo at the heart of the first Star Wars live-action series has inspired a new pair of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and controllers. The Series X features The Mandalorian’s sleek beskar armor while Grogu’s Series S is the perfect companion, painted green with new art featuring the fan-favorite youngling.

A matching green controller can be glimpsed snuggly swaddled in a special edition hoodie modeled after Grogu’s signature oversized jacket.



Fans around the globe can enter for a chance to win these new gaming consoles and controllers by retweeting the official sweepstakes* tweet anytime from March 1 through May 11.

And one lucky fan will get the chance to bring home the ultimate gaming station: the Pram XL. Modeled after Grogu’s hovering pram, the adult-sized replica gives gamers an immersive experience, complete with a Grogu Series S console and controllers, built-in screen for streaming The Mandalorian or playing through other adventures, massage cushions, cupholders, and a place to store controllers and headsets between sessions. Hey, even Grogu sometimes has to leave the safety and comfort of his floating fortress.

To enter for a chance to win, United States-based fans can enter Xbox’s Pram XL sweepstakes via Microsoft Rewards from March 16 through May 11.**

*No purchase necessary. Ends at 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023. Open only to Xbox supported regions. Must be 18+ to enter. See official rules for full details.



**No purchase necessary. Ends May 11, 2023. To enter and for official rules (including free entry method), visit here.