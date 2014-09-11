ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Meets College Sports in New Apparel Line

September 11, 2014
Show school and Sith spirit with a new collection of tees and accessories!

Whether a member of an undefeated empire or part of a rebel alliance, collegiate sports fans know what it means to be part of a legacy. Now college sports fans can celebrate their school pride with the power of the Force sporting a new collection of apparel and accessories featuring iconic designs from the Star Wars saga! Everything you need for an intergalactic sports showdown: T-shirts, caps, throws, outerwear, lunchboxes, coolers, and more featuring each college’s unique graphics and favorite Star Wars characters like Yoda, Darth Vader, stormtroopers, and more. Gear up the friends and family for the next home game or make the jump to lightspeed with your own Star Wars tailgate at a campus not too far, far away…

The new collection of apparel and accessories featuring iconic designs from the Star Wars saga is available for more than 50 schools including marquee universities such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The apparel is available now at top retailers such as Kohls and Old Navy, and the entire range will roll out to campus stores nationwide this fall.

Check out a special preview of the new line, and see a complete list of participating schools below.

    • Participating schools:

    The University of Alabama

    The University of Arizona

    Arizona State University

    University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

    Auburn University

    Boise State University

    Boston College

    BYU

    University of California, Berkeley

    University of Cincinnati

    The Citadel

    Clemson University

    University of Colorado

    University of Connecticut

    University of Florida

    Florida State University

    Georgetown University

    University of Georgia

    Georgia Institute of Technology

    University of Illinois

    The University of Kansas

    LSU

    University of Louisville

    University of Maryland

    The University of Michigan

    University of Minnesota

    University of Mississippi

    University of Missouri

    University of Nebraska

    Northwestern University

    The University of Oklahoma

    Oklahoma State University

    Oregon State University

    University of the Pacific

    The Pennsylvania State U

    University of Pittsburgh

    Purdue University

    State Univ. of New Jersey, Rutgers

    San Diego State University

    University of South Carolina

    UCF

    University of South Florida

    Syracuse University

    University of Tennessee, Knoxville

    Texas A&M University

    Texas Christian University

    Texas Tech University

    UCLA

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    University of Utah

    Vanderbilt University

    The University of Virginia

    Virginia Tech

    Villanova University

    Wake Forest University

    Washington State University

    Weber State University

    West Virginia University

    University of Wisconsin

