Star Wars Meets College Sports in New Apparel Line

Show school and Sith spirit with a new collection of tees and accessories!

Whether a member of an undefeated empire or part of a rebel alliance, collegiate sports fans know what it means to be part of a legacy. Now college sports fans can celebrate their school pride with the power of the Force sporting a new collection of apparel and accessories featuring iconic designs from the Star Wars saga! Everything you need for an intergalactic sports showdown: T-shirts, caps, throws, outerwear, lunchboxes, coolers, and more featuring each college’s unique graphics and favorite Star Wars characters like Yoda, Darth Vader, stormtroopers, and more. Gear up the friends and family for the next home game or make the jump to lightspeed with your own Star Wars tailgate at a campus not too far, far away…

The new collection of apparel and accessories featuring iconic designs from the Star Wars saga is available for more than 50 schools including marquee universities such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The apparel is available now at top retailers such as Kohls and Old Navy, and the entire range will roll out to campus stores nationwide this fall.

Check out a special preview of the new line, and see a complete list of participating schools below.