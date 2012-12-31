ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Star Wars: Highlights of 2012

December 31, 2012
December 31, 2012
StarWars.com Team

star-wars-logo

This year was a big one for Star Wars and Lucasfilm, to say the least. From a certain major announcement to story developments in The Clone Wars, 2012 was a historic year for Star Wars.

The StarWars.com Team selected its highlights of 2012; find out what made the cut after the jump, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

EPISODE VII ANNOUNCEMENT / DISNEY ACQUISITION

star-wars-montage

The news that nearly broke the Internet. The world had largely thought that the Star Wars saga, at lease in film form, was over. So it was a thrilling, shocking surprise to find out that not only had Disney acquired Lucasfilm, but that there would be new Star Wars films -- and they would be the long-rumored Episode VII, VIII, and IX, to boot. As of this writing, Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine, Toy Story 3) has been confirmed as Episode VII's screenwriter, a choice enthusiastically received by fans. Who will direct? Stay tuned...

DARTH MAUL LIVES

darth-maul

As our top moment of The Clone Wars animated series in 2012, it deserves a spot on this list. Darth Maul, one of the most popular characters of the prequel trilogy, was seemingly killed at the end of The Phantom Menace. But thanks to George Lucas, who wanted to bring him back, Maul returned at the close of The Clone Wars Season Four. While Maul was mostly a silent assassin in Episode I, The Clone Wars has worked to develop his character, giving him more screen time and making him even more threatening. As a result, he's become even more of a fan favorite and illustrates the way The Clone Wars has further enriched the Star Wars universe. Check out this installment of Clone Wars Download, in which Dave Filoni and Sam Witwer discuss the return of Maul.

STAR WARS CELEBRATION VI

celebration-vi

The flagship Star Wars fan convention keeps getting bigger and bigger, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Held from August 23-26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, tens of thousands of fans came (many in awesome costumes) and were treated to the reveal of Star Wars Detours, a sneak peak at Episode II and III in 3D, and the announcement of Celebration Europe. Maybe most importantly, fans also got the chance to buy some exclusive merch made just for the convention (including the incredible Jar Jar Binks whoopie cushion).

STAR WARS DETOURS REVEALED

star-wars-detours

While Star Wars has never taken itself too seriously (see various approved Robot Chicken and Family Guy spoofs), it hasn't really entered the realm of comedy on its own. With Star Wars Detours, a new animated project revealed at Celebration VI, that's changing. Taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Detours features a slightly off/scheming Obi-Wan Kenobi, showcases the highly dysfunctional Vader/Emperor relationship, and includes a very spoiled Princess Leia.

ANGRY BIRDS STAR WARS

angry_birds

In what is maybe the best videogame crossover ever, Angry Birds Star Wars was released on November 8 for multiple platforms. A collaboration between Rovio and Lucasfilm, the game features Angry Birds' trademark art style, intuitive controls, and humor, while incorporating classic Star Wars characters, locations, and imagery. The result: a critically acclaimed title that includes Luke Skywalker as Red Bird, Pigtroopers, and Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Pigs. A must-own for gamers and fans of Star Wars.

2012

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Holidays from StarWars.com

    December 22, 2023

    December 22, 2023

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture

    December 7, 2023

    December 7, 2023

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Keith Yarde Is a Star Wars Fan Like His Father, Kerwin, Before Him

    June 15, 2023

    June 15, 2023

    Jun 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Plan Ahead with the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule

    March 7, 2023

    March 7, 2023

    Mar 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved