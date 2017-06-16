5 Highlights from LEGOLAND California's LEGO Star Wars Days 2017

“Writing and producing the Droid Tales series was the capstone on five wonderful years of working on LEGO Star Wars,” Price later told me. “It was such a joy to be given permission to mess around with these classic characters and stories and retell them for young first time Star Wars viewers and their superfan parents. It’s an experience that I’ll cherish for the rest of my days. I can’t thank LEGO and Lucasfilm enough for letting me play in their sandbox.”The Emmy-award winner continued, “It was amazingly fun to watch the shows with a big LEGOLAND crowd of kids and parents. As a TV writer, I almost never get to see my work with a live audience, so this was a special treat, only surpassed by getting to meet some of the littlest LEGO Star Wars fans and hear them talk about what they liked about the shows, LEGO, and Star Wars.” One highlight was when a young fan told Price her favorite Darth Vader joke from an episode of Droid Tales, and it turned out to be Price’s favorite as well.

One audience member asked why Price chose to tell the story of C-3PO and R2-D2, and he responded, “We knew for this series that we wanted to retell all the movies but we also wanted a story that was its own story to connect each retelling. I love C-3PO and I love R2-D2 and we were so lucky to have Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the movies, to voice C-3PO. He’s wonderful. Plus since Threepio and Artoo are in all the movies, it seemed like a natural way to tell the whole story. We came up with this idea of having C-3PO chasing R2-D2 through the galaxy and everywhere he goes, he stops and tells the story of what happened next in the saga.

"We had C-3PO, Anthony Daniels, and Lando Calrissian voiced by Billy Dee Williams," said Price, when asked by a boy about how hard it was to find a voice cast to match the films’ actors. “Everyone else we had to find people who sounded like the original people. There are a lot of very talented actors out there, and so it was hard because we had to find someone who could sound just right. The hardest person to sound like was Harrison Ford, and we went through a bunch of people and finally found a great guy, Michael Daingerfield, who does a really good Harrison Ford for Han Solo."

When a little girl in the audience asked who his favorite character was, Price answered, “It’s probably the Emperor because he’s so funny, because he’s a bad guy. In this episode [‘Crisis on Coruscant’, retelling Revenge of the Sith] we just watched, he had to pretend to be a good guy but he was really a bad guy. He makes me laugh a lot.” After the screening of the fourth episode, "Flight of the Falcon," retelling The Empire Strikes Back, Price continued on choosing the villains as his favorites. “Just watching this again, I think that I love Darth Vader the most -- he’s so awful and mean, but the way we wrote him, he’s still sort of the kid Anakin that wishes people would be nice to him. That’s the source of a lot of his troubles.”

Price also gave a little history of Droid Tales, which was developed as a fun way to retell the existing films in LEGO form to lead into the release of The Force Awakens in December 2015. The writing started in March 2014, with the penning of all five episodes finished around July of that year, and then computer-based animation production was completed in July 2015 so that it could air before the release of The Force Awakens. He also talked about his work writing for the LEGO Star Wars specials from The Padawan Menace and The Empire Strikes Out (his favorite because it’s the most crazy) to The Yoda Chronicles series and The Resistance Rises shorts that came out after The Force Awakens was released.

3. All kinds of contests.

There were plenty of opportunities for the younglings to show off their Star Wars and LEGO skills over the weekend. Each day hosted a costume contest, several trivia contests for different age groups, and a family build challenge.