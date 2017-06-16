5 Highlights from LEGOLAND California's LEGO Star Wars Days 2017

From building contests to fan-made dioramas, everything was awesome at LEGO Star Wars Days.
With Star Wars Celebration this past April, and the 40th anniversary celebrations of A New Hope in May, some might think the Star Wars party has wrapped up -- but LEGOLAND California kept the celebration going into June with their annual LEGO Star Wars Days. This weekend festival of the Force brought out tons of fans to the theme park in Carlsbad over June 3 and 4, 2017, with a whole Star Destroyer-load of fun events.