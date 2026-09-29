Get a Crash Course on the Vehicles of Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Hibi shares the basics so you’re ready to climb into the cockpit.

Behind every winning racer is a phenomenal mechanic, and Shade and Hibi are no exception! The mysterious and masked Shade, the protagonist of Star Wars: Galactic Racer, can always count on the Ardennian engineer to lend a hand – or four.

Hibi has been taking the time to explain the vehicles Shade will be racing in the Galactic League in her very own video series, Under the Hood. In the latest and last installment, the excitable mechanic gives us the ins and outs of podracers! Get your first look at the video below, along with the other repulsorcraft you'll be piloting when Star Wars: Galactic Racer comes out on October 6.

Start your engines!

Podracer

Now this is... well, you know.

Podracers are built for speed and customized to their pilots. Energy binder arcs spark and crackle as the repulsorcraft powers up. The engines can come in all shapes and sizes, but they all roar to life as the race begins. Only one pilot can sit in the cockpit, and they need lightning-fast reflexes just to stay on track and finish the race.

In Star Wars: Galactic Racer, podracers are outfitted with ramjets to reach even more dizzying speeds. Tight turns are taken with the help of the airbrake, but the vehicle's velocity drops dramatically. Find the right equilibrium to win the race.

Skim Speeders

The graceful skim speeder makes its debut in Star Wars: Galactic Racer! While its original purpose may have been smuggling, Galactic League founder Darius Pax introduced the skim speeder to the racing scene and it fit right in. Like all repulsorcraft, skim speeders make use of repulsorlift generators to nullify the force of gravity, paired with turbine thrusters and fuel for high-powered propulsion.

The perfect balance of resilience and agility, skim speeders can take sharp corners with their unique Knife Edge maneuver. Racers who adapt to the skim speeder's slow acceleration are a force to be reckoned with on the racetrack. Ramjets and afterburners, timed just right, can make the difference for Shade to come out on top.

Speeder Bikes

Sacrificing unnecessary systems for velocity and agility, speeder bikes careen through racetracks at a breakneck speed. Some models use footpad controls for speed and altitude, and all are equipped with shoulder-level handgrips that regulate elevation and direction. It's a popular vehicle across the galaxy with diverse uses ranging from children's hoverbikes to Imperial combat speeders.

In Galactic Racer, a Kinetic Burst temporarily boosts the speeder bike's speed even faster, but at a cost of control and wide turns under unpracticed hands. The lightweight repulsorcraft offers very little in terms of armor, making it even easier to crash spectacularly on the track, but many pilots feel the trade-off is worth it.

Landspeeders

Hit the accelerator! Landspeeders are used on planets across the galaxy as personal transports and cargo carriers. The ones in the Galactic League are customized with competitive racing in mind. They offer surprising speed and maneuverability, along with a myriad of options for customization for getting the job done.

As one of the beefier repulsorcraft, the landspeeder's excellent handling makes it an ideal vehicle for getting started in the League. It's made for stability and drifting through corners. While not built for speed, a well-timed ramjet boost can shave off some seconds in a pinch. It's also durable compared to the other vehicles, able to withstand the jolt from another racer looking to score a cheap hit.

Find the vehicle that fits your racing style when Star Wars: Galactic Racer blasts off on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 6.