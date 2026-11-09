Podracing requires quick thinking, innate hand-eye coordination, and phenomenal reflexes to stay in the race, so simply surviving as a podracer pilot is impressive by itself. From the racers in the storied Boonta Eve Classic to the up-and-comers from across the galaxy in the recently released Star Wars: Galactic Racer video game, pilots come in all shapes and sizes. Whose podracer fan club would you join?
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Poll: Who Is Your Favorite Podracer Pilot?
Very fast, very dangerous – and extremely popular across the galaxy.
- Aldar Beedo
- Dud Bolt
- Volo Bolus
- Ebe Endocott
- Gasgano
- Mars Guo
- Clegg Holdfast
- Neva Kee
- Elan Mak
- Ody Mandrell
- Mawhonic
- Teemto Pagalies
- Ben “Cool Hand Q” Quadinaros
- Boles Roor
- Ark “Bumpy” Roose
- Wan Sandage
- Sebulba
- Anakin Skywalker
- Ratts Tyerell
- Shade
Climb into the cockpit of a repulsorcraft yourself in Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a high-stakes reinvention of racing set during the time of the New Republic. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available now worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
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