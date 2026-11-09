Very fast, very dangerous – and extremely popular across the galaxy.

Podracing requires quick thinking, innate hand-eye coordination, and phenomenal reflexes to stay in the race, so simply surviving as a podracer pilot is impressive by itself. From the racers in the storied Boonta Eve Classic to the up-and-comers from across the galaxy in the recently released Star Wars: Galactic Racer video game, pilots come in all shapes and sizes. Whose podracer fan club would you join?