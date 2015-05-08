Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: May 2015

The fight for galactic freedom comes to your coffee table. Check out new Star Wars: Armada miniatures and expansion packs!

Fantasy Flight Games, makers of Star Wars roleplaying and card games, have an exciting slate of new releases this month. Check out a special preview of Star Wars: Armada expansion packs below, including descriptions and a gallery!

Star Wars: Armada Wave One Expansion Packs

“The fleet will be here any moment.” --Leia Organa

As you launch into Star Wars: Armada and its tactical fleet battles, its first wave of expansion packs provide you new means to customize and expand your fleet. Five of these expansion packs introduce carefully detailed and pre-painted capital ships, each of which comes with its command dials, ship cards, an array of upgrade cards, and all the tokens and other components you need to deploy it into battle. The other two each introduce eight sculpted fighter squadrons, divided evenly between four different types of fighters.

Expand your fleet, and tailor it around your favorite strategy. Your Wave One ships, squadrons, and upgrades enable a vast range of tactics and strategies that reach beyond those available in the Core Set.

Star Wars: Armada Victory-class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack -- $39.95

The Victory-class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack bolsters your Imperial fleet with one sculpted and pre-painted miniature Star Destroyer identical to the Star Destroyer miniature from the Star Wars: Armada Core Set. It also comes with all requisite tokens and command dials, as well as more than a dozen ship and upgrade cards, which open a wide range of strategic possibilities as they allow you to upgrade your Star Destroyers’ armament, their crew, and even your Star Destroyers themselves.

Star Wars: Armada Corellian Corvette Expansion Pack -- $19.95

Often referred to as “blockade runners,” CR90 corvettes can be outfitted to slip through Imperial blockades, haul cargo, serve as trooper carriers, or engage Imperial ships in

battle. The CR90 Corellian Corvette Expansion Pack for Star Wars: Armada introduces one pre-painted CR90 corvette miniature that you can add to your Rebel fleet, along with one command dial, all requisite tokens, and ship cards for both the CR90a and CR90b configurations. Additionally, you can further equip your corvette for battle with eight upgrades, including the commander card, Mon Mothma, and the Tantive IV title card.

Star Wars: Armada Nebulon-B Frigate Expansion Pack -- $19.95

The showpiece of the Nebulon-B Expansion Pack for Star Wars: Armada is its detailed and pre-painted Nebulon-B frigate miniature, and the expansion enhances this ship by supplying all the command dials and tokens you need to fly it, along with ship cards that allow you to build it into your fleet as a fighter escort or as a powerful support ship. Additionally, the expansion’s eight upgrade cards, which include two unique title cards, allow you to further customize your frigate’s role within your fleet.

Star Wars: Armada Assault Frigate Mark II Expansion Pack -- $39.95

The Assault Frigate Mark II Expansion Pack for Star Wars: Armada introduces onefully pre-painted Assault Frigate Mark II starship miniature, the largest and mostpowerful Rebel ship from the game’s first wave. The expansion also includes all the command dials and tokens that you need to bring it to battle, two ship cards that allow you to configure your Assault Frigate Mark II to better fit your fleet, and 14upgrade cards that give you the freedom to further refine your ship’s role within your fleet.

Star Wars: Armada Gladiator-class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack -- $29.95

Originally designed as an escort for larger Star Destroyers, the smaller Gladiator-class Star Destroyer proved most effective as a long-range patrol ship deployed to the fringes of the galaxy. The Gladiator-class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack for Star Wars: Armada introduces one detailed and pre-painted miniature that you can add to your Imperial fleet. You’ll also find all the command dials and tokens that you need to bring your Star Destroyer to battle, along with ten upgrade cards that can enhance its attacks, allow it to move between attacks, and improve its accuracy.

Star Wars: Armada Rebel Fighter Squadrons Expansion Pack -- $19.95

Squadrons play an important role in the tactical fleet battles of Star Wars: Armada. Though they’re dwarfed by the capital ships they accompany, squadrons are not to be ignored; swarms of them can take down even the largest of ships. By adding eight squadrons of A-wings, B-wings, X-wings, and Y-wings to your fleet, including unique squadrons led by such aces as Wedge Antilles and Tycho Celchu, the Rebel Fighter Squadrons Expansion Pack helps to tip the scales in your favor.

Star Wars: Armada Imperial Fighter Squadrons Expansion Pack -- $19.95

In battle, the Empire deployed swarms of TIEs to neutralize enemy squadrons and safeguard its larger Star Destroyers and their superior firepower. Accordingly, the Imperial Fighter Squadrons Expansion Pack for Star Wars: Armada introduces an array of eight starfighter squadrons, evenly split between four different types of fighters. By adding these TIE advanced, TIE interceptor, TIE bomber, and TIE fighter squadrons to your fleet, you’ll be able to swarm your foes, protect your capital ships, and send the Rebellion’s hopes down in flames.