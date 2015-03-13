Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: March 2015

Preview Fantasy Flight Games' new Star Wars RPG products coming this month!

Fantasy Flight Games, makers of Star Wars roleplaying and card games, have an exciting slate of new releases this month. Check out a special preview below!

Imperial Assault Ally Packs and Villain Packs (March 19)

Battle alongside some of the most iconic heroes from the Star Wars galaxy, or embrace the power of the Galactic Empire as you turn to the dark side of the Force!

Ally Packs and Villain Packs for Star Wars: Imperial Assault enhance your games with detailed plastic figures, new missions, and new Command cards. Whether you’re playing through the dramatic conflicts of an Imperial Assault campaign or confronting enemy squads in fast-paced skirmishes, you’ll find plenty of familiar faces and surprising tactics within the first wave of Imperial Assault Ally Packs and Villain Packs.

Han Solo Ally Pack – $9.95

Repel boarders from the Millennium Falcon, or take your chances with the Corellian underworld. The Han Solo Ally Pack gives life to one of the galaxy’s best known scoundrels with a detailed plastic figure, new missions, and new Command cards.

Chewbacca Ally Pack – $9.95

The Chewbacca Ally Pack contains a detailed plastic figure of the fearless Wookiee smuggler, along with new missions and Command cards that allow you to bring him to

life in your games of Imperial Assault.

Rebel Troopers Ally Pack – $14.95

The Rebellion’s heroic troopers formed the backbone of its army and fought to weaken the Empire whenever and wherever they could. The Rebel Troopers Ally Pack contains three detailed Rebel trooper figures, new Command cards, and two new missions, allowing you to battle within a Geonosis foundry or fight to download critical data before your position is overrun.

Rebel Saboteurs Ally Pack – $12.95

Bushwhack through the wilderness of Endor, or arrange the destruction of an important prototype Imperial starship. With new missions, two detailed plastic figures, and key Command cards, the Rebel Saboteurs Ally Pack heats up your games of Imperial Assault with a shocking measure of new firepower!

General Weiss Villain Pack – $19.95

Dominate the battlefield with the General Weiss Villain Pack! Along with new Command cards and missions for both the Imperial Assault campaign and skirmish games, this Villain Pack contains a sculpted plastic figure that can be constructed as either a standard AT-ST, or General Weiss’s menacing, heavily modified assault walker.

Royal Guard Champion Villain Pack – $9.95

Advance the Emperor’s sinister machinations in your games of Imperial Assault with the Royal Guard Champion Villain Pack. Featuring one detailed plastic figure, two new missions, and key Command cards, this Villain Pack allows you to stand strong against the Rebellion with one of the most fearsome champions of the Emperor’s Royal Guard.

IG-88 Villain Pack – $9.95

Few characters from the Star Wars universe are more dangerous than the renowned droid assassin, IG-88. Bring this Droid to life in your games of Imperial Assault with the IG-88 Villain Pack. This Villain Pack comes with a detailed figure, key Command cards, and new missions for both the campaign and skirmish games.

Star Wars: The Card Game – Ready for Takeoff Force Pack – $14.95

“We’ll have to destroy them ship to ship. Get the crews to their fighters.” --Darth Vader

The battles of Star Wars are fought both on planets and in space. On solid ground, heroes like Han Solo and Leia Organa exchange blaster fire with nameless troopers, but in the freezing void of space, ace pilots such as Wedge Antilles fly starfighters through fierce dogfights and breakneck contests of skill and nerve. As the first Force Pack in the Rogue Squadron cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game, Ready for Takeoff brings interstellar battles to the forefront, as Vehicles and Pilots clash in the vacuum of outer space. With a new fate card, iconic starship pilots like Lando Calrissian and “Mauler” Mithel, and new mechanics for piloting your Vehicles, Ready for Takeoff has plenty to offer, whether you fly for Rogue Squadron or Black Squadron. This Force Pack contains ten new objective sets (two copies each of five unique sets) that offer you your first taste of piloting each faction’s iconic starships.

Star Wars: Armada (Late March) – $99.95

Rebel and Imperial fleets fight for the fate of the galaxy in Star Wars: Armada, the two-player miniatures game of epic Star Wars space battles! In Star Wars: Armada, you command the unmatched power of the Imperial fleet, or gain the opportunity to prove your tactical acumen as an admiral in the Rebel Alliance. Massive Star Destroyers fly to battle against Rebel corvettes and frigates. Banks of turbolasers unleash torrential volleys of fire against squadrons of X-wings and TIEs. Assemble your fleet, survey your objectives, form your battle plan, plot your course, call your shots, and destroy the enemy. Armada balances the awesome scale of the Star Wars galaxy’s ships and space warfare with ship designs and rules that make for accessible, intuitive play experiences. It’s your job to issue the tactical commands that will decide the course of battle and, perhaps, the fate of the galaxy. The Star Wars: Armada Core Set contains everything you need to get started, including the rules, an articulated maneuver tool, a range ruler, six command dials, nine attack dice, ten unpainted squadrons, and three pre-painted ship miniatures (Victory-class Star Destroyer, Nebulon-B frigate, CR90 Corellian corvette), plus more than 130 cards and tokens.