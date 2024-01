Escape the oppressive rule of the Empire and engage in devious schemes with the galaxy’s slimiest and most notorious gangsters: the Hutts!

No matter your vice – gambling, luxury, spice, beauty, or other – Whatever your pleasure, you can find it in abundance in Hutt Space, and you can find it in Lords of Nal Hutta, the Hutt Space sourcebook for the Star Wars: Edge of the Empire Roleplaying Game.

In its 144 pages, Lords of Nal Hutta offers Game Masters all the information they need to bring the most corrupt and lawless stretch of the galaxy to life. Opportunity is abundant, but it comes at a perilously steep price. Anyone who flies Hutt Space lanes and hauls their questionable cargo must continuously ask themselves how far they’re willing to go in the name of cold, hard credits. Find everything you need to base a campaign in this infamous region, including information on over a dozen planets and their histories, plot hooks, and local creatures and challenges.

Star Wars: Imperial Assault Dice Pack (February 19)