Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: August 2014

Get a first look at new Star Wars RPG products coming this month!

Fantasy Flight Games, makers of Star Wars roleplaying and card games, has an exciting slate of new releases this month. Check out a special preview below!

Star Wars: Age of Rebellion RPG -- Onslaught at Arda I (August 14)

Following its defeat at the Battle of Yavin, the Empire has tightened its grip on the surrounding systems. Nearby, a secret Rebel base on Arda I hides in the shadows of a twisting canyon known as the Gauntlet, seemingly safe from planetary sensor scans. When Imperial Star Destroyers appear in orbit the Rebels are caught by surprise and scramble to evacuate before they are overrun…

The first book-length adventure for the Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Roleplaying Game, Onslaught at Arda I thrusts players into a rich and action-packed series of struggles against overwhelming Imperial forces. Your situation is desperate, but if you maintain your courage, work together, and use your skills and blasters to good effect, you just might survive… and strike a massive blow against the Empire in the process.

At 96 pages, Onslaught at Arda I is full of desperate struggles, tenuous alliances, and large-scale combats against an overwhelming enemy. Moreover, as you fight your way through the adventure’s harrowing battles and delve through its intrigues, you will also encounter optional rules for mass combats and in-depth gazetteers for several new settings that may add new dimensions to your extended Age of Rebellion campaigns.

Star Wars: Edge of the Empire RPG -- Far Horizons (August 14)

Far Horizons is the Colonist sourcebook for the Star Wars: Edge of the Empire Roleplaying Game, and it’s filled with new specializations, signature talents, weapons, vehicles, gear, equipment, and other options designed to help you better outfit your Colonist -- or any character -- for life on the galaxy’s wildest, deadliest, and most exciting

planets.

Whether you’re looking to ply your skills in the service of a wealthy gangster or you’re looking to tame a planet full of untapped natural resources, Far Horizons provides players with the tools they’ll need to build and play their characters the way they want. Meanwhile, Game Masters will find an extensive collection of background information, adventure seeds, and other information to help them incorporate Colonist characters more fully into their campaigns.

Star Wars: The Card Game -- Darkness and Light (August 21)

“One thing remains. Vader. You must confront Vader. Then, only then, a Jedi will you be. And confront him you will.”

--Yoda, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Darkness and Light is the final Force Pack in the Echoes of the Force cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game, and it continues the cycle's progression into the mysteries of the Force with ten new objective sets (two copies each of five different sets). These objective sets put you in cockpit of an Imperial Navy fighter, offer the allure of a Sith cult, or allow you to impersonate a deity with C-3PO in exchange for some native support.

The Echoes of the Force cycle draws to a close, and each of the affiliations of Star Wars: The Card Game explore the new possibilities and tactics offered by these cards. Whether you work with Jedi to protect the innocent from the dark side, or you dive deep into the slimiest schemes within Jabba’s palace, you’ll find the tools you need to make exciting new decks and explore new strategies.

The Force holds the galaxy of Star Wars together, but only you can determine which side you will fight for: Darkness or Light?

