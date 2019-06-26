See a Galaxy of Star Wars Exclusives Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019

New action figures, clothes, and collectibles await Star Wars fans at the massive pop-culture event.

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con -- coming July 18-21 to the San Diego Convention Center -- and looking for some galactic treasures? Let StarWars.com be your guide: See below for a first look at Star Wars exclusives coming to the mega pop-culture convention, with everything from new tees to special Funko Pop! figures to a variety of posters.

Acme Archives

"Shiny Return" Color Variant ($65) and Echo Base Root Beer Color Variant ($55) by Steve Thomas

Booth #5629

At SDCC, Acme Archives will offer two variants of posters from artist Steve Thomas, including a shimmering version of his powerful Return of the Jedi illustration, and his hilarious (fake) ad for Echo Base Root Beer.

Diamond Select

Star Wars Concept Sandtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust ($120)

Booth #2607

Inspired by the concept art of the legendary Ralph McQuarrie, Diamond Select's gorgeous mini-bust brings an early version of the sandtrooper to life.



Fifth Sun

Dat Boba Tee and Divided Forces Tee ($28 each)

Booth #2913-J

These two exclusive tees from the masters at Fifth Sun are stunners, one with a striking image of the famed bounty hunter, and the other celebrating the entire saga.

Funko

Yoda (Green Chrome) Pop! (shared exclusive with FYE) ($15)

Boba Fett (Green Chrome) Pop! (shared exclusive with Amazon) ($15)

Booth #5841

These chrome variant takes on the Emperor's "little green friend" and the galaxy's most fearsome bounty hunter will be Force-powered -- and visually arresting -- additions to Funko Pop! collections.

Hallmark

"A Wild Ride on Endor" Keepsake Ornament ($40)

Chewbacca Bandolier itty bittys Carrier ($18; $8 with purchase of three itty bittys)

Booth #2913-T

Hallmark comes to SDCC with a charming new addition to its fan-favorite Star Wars Keepsake Ornaments line and a walking-carpet-approved accessory for itty bittys collectors; plus, a set of Star Wars buttons will be available in the Hallmark booth as a free giveaway.

Hasbro

Luke Skywalker Jedi Destiny 3-Pack ($54)

Kenner-Inspired 6-inch Boba Fett ($27)

Booth #3329 and online

Special Edition Prototype Darth Vader (Entertainment Earth exclusive, Booth #2343) ($12.99)

Hasbro is honoring Star Wars icons and action-figure history at SDCC with incredible retro-inspired exclusives: the Luke Skywalker Jedi Destiny 3-Pack (featuring 3.75-inch figures based on Luke's appearance in each film of the original trilogy, in vintage packaging), a redeco of the 6-inch Black Series Boba Fett in the color scheme of the classic Kenner toy, and a Kenner-style Darth Vader in bright, prototype colors. For Star Wars action-figure collectors, these look like must-haves.

Lladró

"Born to Rebel" Queen Amidala Pre-Order

Booth #2913

The makers of gorgeous porcelain creations are launching "Born to Rebel," a new line of handmade Star Wars sculptures. Fans can pre-order the first sculpture of the series -- Queen Amidala, in celebration of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's 20th anniversary -- at SDCC.

Mattel

Mouse Droid Character Car ($10)

Booth #2945

The adorable mouse droid joins Mattel’s Hot Wheels Character Car line -- essential for fans of the Empire and the iconic toy car series.

Monogram

Character Bag Clips ($25)

Booth #3645

Strap on your jetpacks and zoom over to Monogram's booth, for this cool set honoring the Fett family.

Nixon

Skywalker Sentry Chrono ($350)

Skywalker Cinch bag ($25)

Booth #2913-I

Limited to only 150 units, the Skywalker Sentry Chrono watch is filled with clever details and an altogether beautiful design. In super stealth matte black stainless steel, it features custom dials with the insignias and weapons of Luke, Darth Vader, and the Death Star; flip it over and you’ll see a custom caseback with father/son portraits etched in.

The Skywalker Cinch Bag, limited to 500 units, features custom blue and red straps representing Luke and Darth Vader’s lightsabers and other subtle details, making this a perfect partner to the Skywalker Sentry Chrono watch.

PerfectShaker

Boba Fett PerfectShaker ($25)

Booth #1122

Beat the Tatooine heat with this exclusive Star Wars PerfectShaker featuring a bold, stylized take on Boba Fett.

Regal Robot

Jabba’s Dais Gargoyle Magnet ($20; $29 at RegalRobot.com during SDCC)

Booth #2913-E

Here's an exclusive that His High Exaltedness would love. Regal Robot brings Jabba’s Dais Gargoyle Magnet to SDCC, limited to 250 units at the event (it will be available at other conventions and online) and inspired by one of the crime lord's more unique decorative accents. Each is hand painted in the USA in a realistic bronze and patina style.

SalesOne

Medal of Yavin ($75) and Han Solo in Carbonite Pin Set ($15)

Booth #4437 & #815

Both TOYNK retailer exclusives, SalesOne's Medal of Yavin replica (24K carat gold) and Han Solo-themed pin set are beautifully designed and sure to appeal to rebels everywhere.

Seven20

Skywalker and Mos Eisley Pint Glass 2-Pack ($10)

Booth #3749

These handsome and clever pint glasses come courtesy of Seven20, and feature the logos of two what-if Tatooine businesses: Mos Eisley Trading Co. and Skywalker and Son Landspeeder Service and Repair.

Stance

Rebels 2-Pack ($40)

Empire 2-Pack ($40)

Blueprint 4-Pack ($100)

Booth #2913-G

Stance celebrates the saga with three different exclusives. The Blueprint 4-pack comes with all socks included in the Rebels and Empire sets (featuring the Millennium Falcon, X-wing, TIE fighter, and the Lambda Class T-4A shuttle), as well as two exclusive blueprints printed on vellum paper, showcasing the Millennium Falcon and TIE fighter, and limited to 50 pieces.

Trends International

Star Wars Decals and Posters (prices vary)

Booth #2314-D

If you need to add some Star Wars decor to your life, these are the exclusives you're looking for. Trends International will offer posters (ranging from the Battle of Hoth to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), vinyl decals, and more.

First-to-Market Items

There will be plenty more Star Wars goodies at SDCC. Attendees can be among the first to pick up more new pieces from Beeline Creative (Booth #2913-M and at the Entertainment Earth and TOYNK Toys booths), Her Universe and Our Universe (Booth #2913-O), the Heroes & Villains apparel and accessories line from BioWorld (Booth #2913-K), FanWraps (Booth #2913-A), Fifth Sun (Booth #2913-J), Loungefly (Booth #5248), RockLove (Booth #2913-N), Tee Turtle (Booth #2913-S), Toms (Booth #2913-R), SalesOne (at the TOYNK Toys and Transworld booths), and Seven20 (Booth #3749). You can also find first-to-market editions of the following books: Rey and Pals, Myths and Fables, and A Crash of Fate!

Sith Trooper!

Check out exclusive products featuring the new Sith trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to SDCC 2019!

