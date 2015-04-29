Star Wars Day Digital Deals!

Check out new May the Fourth discounts for PlayStation, Steam, and more!

Star Wars Day is in range, and so are traditional Star Wars deals! Yesterday, we shared some Watto-worthy savings for physical Star Wars goodies, and today we're thrilled to highlight digital discounts.

Steam



Up to 77% off select Star Wars games! Offer ends May 6.

GOG



Special May the Fourth discounts on select Star Wars games!

XBox



Special May the Fourth discounts on select Star Wars games!

PlayStation



Special May the Fourth discounts on select Star Wars games in the Americas and Europe!

