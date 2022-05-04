Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound Explores a Legacy of Sound Design

A surprise Star Wars Day release, the revealing documentary is available to watch now.

Without R2-D2's beeps, the elegant hum of a lightsaber, and Grogu's adorable coos, Star Wars wouldn't be Star Wars -- and it's all thanks to Skywalker Sound. This Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm and Apple are celebrating that legacy and beyond.

Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound, a new documentary short film from Apple (co-produced by Imagine Entertainment and Delirio Films), shines a light on the legendary studio that turned sound design into an art form, creating sounds for the Star Wars saga and near-countless other films for over 40 years. Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound takes viewers inside Skywalker Sound at Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California, featuring sound designers, foley artists, and mixers as they discuss their techniques and reveal how many iconic film and TV sounds came to be. The documentary is available on Apple.com and you can also watch it below.



"The passion and excitement that the brilliant artists at Skywalker Ranch have for their jobs is infectious," adds Todd Banhazl, director of photography. "All of us on the crew were reminded of the wonder of filmmaking and the spark we all felt when we first dreamt of working in this industry."

"My intent for the film was to take viewers inside Skywalker Sound and go on a deep dive into the genius behind the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, showcasing the art and craft of sound design at an intimate level," director Josh Greenbaum tells StarWars.com. "Apple was the perfect partner to make this film with. I can’t think of another brand that has been so supportive of and integral to the world of sound design, filmmaking, and the creative arts as whole.”And coming on May 9, Apple will host a virtual Today at Apple session, in which Leff Lefferts from Skywalker Sound and Apple Creative Pros teach viewers how to create their own sound effects using Garage Band.

For more on Skywalker Sound, visit SkywalkerSound.com and follow the innovative Lucasfilm studio on Twitter and Instagram.

Join the Star Wars Day conversation on social media with #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay!