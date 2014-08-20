Star Wars Comics Preview: August 20, 2014

Check out the first four pages of Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir #4, based on unaired episodes of The Clone Wars!
STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL -- SON OF DATHOMIR #4
$3.50
40 pages
Count Dooku is possessed by the spirit of Mother Talzin! Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective is shattered! The Separatists attack! And Darth Sidious himself enters the fight!
* Based on unproduced episodes of the television series The Clone Wars!
- Writer: Jeremy Barlow
- Penciller: Juan Frigeri
- Inker: Mauro Vargas
- Colorist: Wes Dzioba
- Cover Artist: Chris Scalf