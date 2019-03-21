Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Preview

Get an early look at merchandise from Hasbro, LEGO, and Funko!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, an exclusive set of action figures will pay homage to the iconic red cardbacks from the original toy line that hit shelves two decades ago in support of Episode I.

These are just some of the exclusive toys and bobbleheads that you can get your hands on at Star Wars Celebration next month.

Today, The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com have your first look at what three of the top toymakers are bringing to the Windy City -- and everything you need to know about entering the online lottery for the chance to take them home.