ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Star Wars Celebration Chicago Exclusives Preview

March 21, 2019
March 21, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get an early look at merchandise from Hasbro, LEGO, and Funko!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, an exclusive set of action figures will pay homage to the iconic red cardbacks from the original toy line that hit shelves two decades ago in support of Episode I.

These are just some of the exclusive toys and bobbleheads that you can get your hands on at Star Wars Celebration next month.

Today, The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com have your first look at what three of the top toymakers are bringing to the Windy City -- and everything you need to know about entering the online lottery for the chance to take them home.

Hasbro The Black Series Darth Maul in packaging

Hasbro The Black Series Padawan Obi-Wan in Pack

Hasbro will celebrate the duel between Darth Maul and a young Obi-Wan Kenobi with a pair of 6-inch Black Series figures on special Episode I cardbacks; both releases utilize the innovative Photo Real paint application technique.

A LEGO bust available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

A LEGO bust available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

LEGO has crafted a special brick bust in the visage of the mask of Darth Vader, with limited availability at Target.

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

And Funko has given a special chrome blue treatment to six of its character sculpts in the POP! line.

A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. A Funko Pop! available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

The bobblehead range is also releasing new Funko POP! figures of Watto and Darth Maul.

Check out this week’s episode of The Star Wars Show for even more Star Wars Celebration news!


And stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #SWCCExclusives, #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019

Hasbro LEGO Toys Funko SWS SWCC 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    The Ghost Comes to Life: A Closer Look at the Newest HasLab Star Wars Project

    August 30, 2023

    August 30, 2023

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic” Nominated for Action Figure of the Year

    August 22, 2023

    August 22, 2023

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SDCC 2023: HasLab's The Ghost Announced and Other Reveals from the Hasbro Star Wars Panel

    July 21, 2023

    July 21, 2023

    Jul 21

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved