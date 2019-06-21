Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 Tickets On Sale Now!

Get ready for the ultimate Star Wars event!

We have a good feeling about this.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 tickets are finally on sale -- so punch it and visit StarWarsCelebration.com, where you can choose between multiple ticket packages and options for the world’s biggest Star Wars party.

A can’t-miss event perfect for fans new and diehard, families, friends, and everyone in between, Star Wars Celebration is an official production from Lucasfilm and ReedPOP, honoring the past of a galaxy far, far away while looking ahead at what’s to come.

You can start planning for the four-day extravaganza, coming to the Anaheim Convention Center from August 27-30, 2020, by applying to participate in art shows, fan panels, and other fun events, submitting your own props and sets for display or volunteering to join the event crew.

The Celebration Stage will host the main events, including intimate conversations with a star-studded list of soon-to-be-announced special guests, live events, and panels.

Over on the Galaxy and Behind-the-Scenes stages, enjoy conversations with the masters behind the epic stories we know and love, celebrity guest appearances, and other legends and creators behind the movies, television shows, toys, books, comics and more.

Get inspired with a trip to the Fan Stage, or present your own game show, cosplay panel, or discussion on a topic you love. This stage is by the fans, for the fans, and all about having fun. There are also special stages devoted to collectors, podcasters, writers and other masters of their craft.

Check back here and on Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020’s official site for more news and updates!



