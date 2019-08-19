Star Wars at D23 Expo 2019:  Everything You Need to Know

Prepare your shuttle and get ready for news on The Mandalorian, panels, exhibits, and more!

This week, we’re heading to Anaheim, California, for the D23 Expo 2019, which promises to be packed with Star Wars costumes, panel discussions, and so much more! Consider StarWars.com your one-stop source for everything about a galaxy far, far away at D23 this weekend.

Evolution of the Stormtrooper Costume Exhibit and Star Wars Kids at the Lucasfilm Pavilion

If you missed seeing the menacing Sith trooper in person at San Diego Comic-Con, you’re in luck. For the first time at D23 Expo, Lucasfilm will host a pavilion on the show floor with an impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper. Come explore the history of the menacing soldiers from Star Wars and get an up-close look at an array of screen-used costumes including the new Sith trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, the exhibit will host a special video exploring stormtrooper design, featuring interviews with concept artist Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni, and the director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams. This stunning display is a rare opportunity to examine these production costumes up close and study the many unique styles deployed throughout a galaxy far, far away.

Also featured in the Lucasfilm pavilion will be a special space for young Padawans that will include the colorful Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures video shorts, along with multiple interactive activities for younglings and families to relax and enjoy.

Disney+ Pavilion

D23 Expo will be your first chance to sign up for the new Disney+ streaming service, and inside the Disney+ pavilion you may just get a closer look at the world of The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars live-action series making its debut on the service on November 12th.

Exclusives and Early Release Merchandise

We have intel that the Sith troopers have infiltrated D23 in the Uptown Disney sector, so be on the lookout for a few items available ahead of the official product launch in September.

Panels

With a packed panel schedule over the three-day event, there’s sure to be plenty of news!

Disney Legends Ceremony

Friday, August 23, 2019

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hall D23

The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy, including the legendary voice of Darth Vader and The Mandalorian showrunner. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Friday, August 23, 2019

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

D23 Expo Arena

Step into the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, now open at Disneyland Resort and opening August 29 at Walt Disney World Resort, with a closer look at the soundscape and music, including the new theme by legendary composer John Williams, that makes Batuu and Black Spire Outpost come to life.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode II First Look

Friday, August 23, 2019

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Stage 28

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you become the hero of your own personal adventure as you step into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader himself. Director Ben Snow, Senior Experience Designer Jose Perez III, and Lucasfilm Story Group Creative Executive Matt Martin take the stage for an in-depth discussion about the upcoming second episode, including an exclusive sneak peek that will be available only to those at D23 Expo.

Disney+ Showcase

Friday, August 23, 2019

3:30p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hall D23

The highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including the upcoming Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian. Executive producer Jon Favreau will be joined by Dave Filoni and other special guests for a sneak peek at what’s to come in the series. Fans won’t want to miss this star-studded presentation!

Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios

Saturday, August 24, 2019

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hall D23

Fans will glimpse what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more! Cell phones, cameras, and all recording devices will be checked for this presentation.

Heroines of the Disney Galaxies, Presented by BoxLunch

Sunday, August 25, 2019

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Stage 28

Join the voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, creator of Her Universe) and special guests for a celebration of some of the most inspiring and empowered heroines from the worlds of Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and more!

Sneak Peek! Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

Sunday, August 25, 2019

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hall D23

At the fan-favorite Hall D23 presentation with Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, guests will be treated to new details on much-anticipated attractions, experiences, and the transformative storytelling that sets Disney apart from the rest, including updates on the Star Wars-themed areas inside Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

Inspiring Women Behind Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Sunday, August 25, 2019

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Stage 28

From leveraging design talents to create Black Spire Outpost, to penning the stories that guests will uncover as they explore, these women used their diverse perspectives and skills to create the groundbreaking land of Batuu and transport visitors to a galaxy far, far away inside Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. On Sunday, meet the women behind the magic, including Lucasfilm’s Vice President of Development Carrie Beck and other talented special guests who have helped to bring the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life.