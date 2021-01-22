ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Star Wars Collectors Will Soon Begin an “Adventure Across the Galaxy”

January 22, 2021
January 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The new merchandise program will feature toys, clothing, and more themed to iconic Star Wars planets, available exclusively on Amazon.

Star Wars collectors, set your hyperspace coordinates -- for Amazon.com/starwars.

Today Amazon kicks off Star Wars: Adventure Across the Galaxy, a merchandise program featuring products inspired by the planets of a galaxy far, far away. Throughout the year, fans will be treated to eight drops of new and popular items that have been carefully curated across multiple categories, including toys, home, collectibles, and apparel, with select products available only on Amazon.

Star Wars: Adventure Across the Galaxy logo

StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at some of today’s releases, all celebrating the iconic ice world of Hoth, as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Check out the preview below and go to Amazon.com/starwars to shop the entire collection; and remember to visit Amazon.com/starwars throughout the year for a new range of products. Punch it!

Visit Hoth Sleep Shirt and Pants by Bioworld

Visit Hoth Sleep Shirt and Pants by Bioworld

Warm up for those cold Hoth nights with this fun shirt and pants set.

Things You’ll Find on Hoth Tee by Fifth SunThings You’ll Find on Hoth Tee by Fifth Sun

From AT-ATs to snowspeeders, this clever T-shirt from Fifth Sun celebrates the coolest stuff from coldest Episode V planet.

Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Hoth) box by Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Hoth) by Hasbro

Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Hoth) by Hasbro

As part of the celebration of Lucasfilm's first 50 years, Hasbro’s vaunted Black Series welcomes back Han Solo in Hoth gear with this Archive Collection rerelease. If you missed out on this figure the first time around or are just getting into the Black Series, hop on your tauntaun and add it to your collection!

8” Plush 4-Pack by Mattel

8” Plush 4-Pack by Mattel

Bring the iconic characters of The Empire Strikes Back home in adorable plush form with this special bundle featuring Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and Stormtrooper.

Salesone Hoth pin set

Hoth Pin Set by Salesone

Add some Hoth flair to your wardrobe with this pin set from Salesone, featuring Leia Organa, snowtrooper, wampa, and more.

Visit Amazon.com/starwars every month to shop Star Wars: Adventure Across the Galaxy.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars collecting Star Wars merchandise Star Wars: Adventure Across the Galaxy

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Day with These Most Impressive New Toys, Clothes, and More

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved