Luke and Vader first clashed on Bespin, right? Think again.

At the end of last month's most-impressive Star Wars #1, our heroes found themselves caught in yet another Imperial entanglement. And the never-saw-it-coming cliffhanger had Luke Skywalker cornered by a certain Sith Lord, ready to battle. Being a comic, you don't have to wait years to find out what happens next -- Star Wars #2 is out today, and StarWars.com has some special preview pages below!